Report: Cowboys part ways with Kellen Moore; Mike McCarthy to call plays

Posted by Charean Williams on January 29, 2023, 7:04 PM EST
Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys kept Mike McCarthy as their head coach, and they held onto Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. They will have a new offensive coordinator.

A week after losing in the divisional round, the Cowboys and Kellen Moore came to a mutual decision for Moore to leave, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports. Moore had one year remaining on his contract.

McCarthy will return to being a play-caller. He called the plays during his time in Green Bay, but when he arrived in Dallas in 2020, he kept Moore as offensive coordinator and play-caller.

With Moore calling the plays, the Cowboys twice ranked first in yards (2019, 2021) and once ranked first in points (2021). They were 11th in yards and fourth in points this season, but they have not gotten beyond the divisional round since 1995.

Dak Prescott, though, threw a career-high 15 interceptions in 2022, leading the league, and he threw two more in the playoff loss to San Francisco.

Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, whose contract is expired, also is expected to depart, per David Moore.

Kellen Moore’s job status came into question on Thursday when McCarthy did not guarantee the offensive coordinator’s return when given multiple opportunities in his season-ending news conference. Moore is not expected to have a difficult job finding another job.

He was a finalist for the head coaching job with the Panthers, who hired Frank Reich last week.

The Cowboys waited to make a decision on Moore’s future so as not to sabotage his chances of getting the Panthers’ job.

44 responses to “Report: Cowboys part ways with Kellen Moore; Mike McCarthy to call plays

  4. Cowboys keeping McCarthy is the cherry on top of the sundae for this fan of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles!
    Hopefully, Cowboy fans enjoyed watching Dallas (Goedert, that is) in the NFC Championship game, since that is as close as they are likely to get.
    Twenty-seven years of irrelevance and mediocrity and counting. Go, Birds!
    That is all

  5. In Green Bay Mike McCarthy was famous for building a lead and then going ultra-conservative, often leading to blown leads or final scores that were a lot closer than they should have been.
    His quarterback in Dallas is Dak Prescott, not Aaron Rodgers in his prime.
    Good luck with that, Dallas.

  6. Cowboys don’t have a elite o line like they did several years ago until they fix that i don’t think it much matters who calls the plays

  9. If Mike McCarthy is calling plays, who’s going to be in charge of clock mis-management?

  13. greenlantern says:
    January 29, 2023 at 7:06 pm
    This should end well! Haha!!

    =======================

    McCarthy’s farewell tour. Despite their regular season success, the last time the Cowboys were in the Conference playoff game was in the last century. Jerry should’ve just accepted that Jimmy Johnson was why they won the SBs, not him.

    Jerry has to be out of his mind with the Eagles in the SB for the 2nd time in 5 years while his hand picked coach and hand picked team sit at home yet again.

    If the Eagles win it and he is reminded he isn’t even the best team in his division every week next year, it will ramp up the pressure on McCarthy no matter what Jones says to the press.

    Go Eagles!

  14. dregonspengler says:
    January 29, 2023 at 7:09 pm
    In Green Bay Mike McCarthy was famous for building a lead and then going ultra-conservative, often leading to blown leads or final scores that were a lot closer than they should have been.
    His quarterback in Dallas is Dak Prescott, not Aaron Rodgers in his prime.
    Good luck with that, Dallas.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————–
    Tell us how well Green Bay has done since MM ?

  15. That’s why the Cowboys scored so many points in the divisional round. McCarthy was calling plays. Didn’t anyone tell Jerruh?

  16. THAT is the Mike McCarthy special. He throws his assistants under the bus ALL THE TIME. I don’t understand how anyone wants to work for him, when they know they are just a potential future scapegoat.

  18. Wow! Wow! Wow!

    Dak was the issue this year. Even with his injury they won games.

    I’m not a cowboy fan, but I can’t imagine the cowboy fans were screaming for the OC to go.

  19. More scapegoating. If you are a Dallas and the Jones Family continues to own your team, you have no chance in the future.

  20. Mike McCarthy doesn’t have Aaron Rodgers to make him look good. Dak is an interception machine.

  22. What the hell just happened and why do this right now? This is a terrible idea no team can ever be run with the head coach also calling the plays. Cowboys are just looking foolish now.

  23. Does anyone else seem to think all the people being fired or leaving are not responsible due to the actual results and performance of the actual players on the field ?? .. are the players ever going to be held responsible ?? and donut boy calling the plays is just one more year in waiting for the godsend from N.O. who also leaned on his great QB for 90% of his so called greatness n he expects the same from Dak ?? holy crap !!.

  24. alewatcher says:
    January 29, 2023 at 7:14 pm
    If Mike McCarthy is calling plays, who’s going to be in charge of clock mis-management?

    ___________

    Jerry. Isn’t he in charge of everything to do with the team?

  27. Mike o’mike. Not the best recruiting campaign. ‘Come work with me , so I have someone to blame when it all goes south again!”

  28. Great to see Dallas lose in playoffs. They still have a very good team. Hope, they don’t get better and hope they don’t get Sean Payton after next season.

  32. this is great news for dallas hater’s . mccrthy sucks at managing the game and trying to call plays. this will cause his exit next year.

  37. Boring, bland, predictable, stale, and conservative is what every team wants in a play caller. Green Bay already went through this with coach McCheeseburger, but I guess Jerry really loves his new Coach Clap. Seems like he will keep a yes man over finding a real coach just so he can meddle in the team.

  38. nagyisterrible says:
    January 29, 2023 at 7:20 pm
    Mike McCarthy doesn’t have Aaron Rodgers to make him look good. Dak is an interception machine.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————-
    Cowboys were one of the top scoring offenses this year.
    Also coming off their second 12 win season in a row.
    Quinn’s defense is a big part of that but so was the offense.
    How was Aaron’s season?

  41. Jerry Jones will fire or put fault on literally ANYBODY else before himself as “general manager”

  42. jerrystrashcan says:
    January 29, 2023 at 7:18 pm
    dregonspengler says:
    January 29, 2023 at 7:09 pm
    In Green Bay Mike McCarthy was famous for building a lead and then going ultra-conservative, often leading to blown leads or final scores that were a lot closer than they should have been.
    His quarterback in Dallas is Dak Prescott, not Aaron Rodgers in his prime.
    Good luck with that, Dallas.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————–
    Tell us how well Green Bay has done since MM ?

    ——————————————————-
    47-19 71% winning percentage
    3 division titles.

  43. jerrystrashcan says:
    Tell us how well Green Bay has done since MM ?
    ==

    Tell us what in the world that has to do with the fact Mike McCarthy isn’t the guy you want calling your plays?

  44. over/under on number of delay of game penalties next year with MM acting as OC/play caller? A disaster waiting to happen. Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. JJ getting desperate.

