Report: DeMeco Ryans headed to Houston this week, with expectation he will become Texans’ head coach

January 29, 2023
The end of the 49ers’ season frees up defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be hired as a head coach elsewhere. As expected, he’s headed to Houston this week for a second interview.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that “if all goes well” the Texans will name Ryans their new head coach.

That was anticipated the moment the search began as the Texans fan base loudly campaigned for Ryans, who played his first six seasons in Houston. He became a fan favorite with two Pro Bowls.

The Texans have had four head coaches the past three seasons. They fired Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season with Romeo Crennel finishing as the interim coach before David Culley and Lovie Smith became one-and-done head coaches.

Since their last playoff appearance in 2019, the Texans are 11-38-1. They hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, having won their last game of the season to lose the No. 1 overall selection to Chicago.

Ryans oversaw the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense in yards and points in 2022.

The Broncos also reportedly had Ryans as their top option as their head coaching job remains open.

  1. I’m surprised. Deme I is a great candidate and should be able to land a better quality job.

  4. If demeco takes that job he’s going to commit head coach suicide. Not because he’s not a good coach but, because that organization from ownership down needs change. He can land a better opportunity

  6. It would be cool to see him coach his former team I just hope they’d have patience if he has a 6 win season with them then a 7 win season the next year. That would be a huge accomplishment on its own looking at that roster

  7. Overrated coach. My dog could coach up the 49ers defense with all the talent they have.

  8. I live in Houston, am a Season PSL, and a ticket holder. Contrary to why the writer is saying, there has been no fan base that has advocated for Ryan’s to become the head coach. There are 3 newspapers, one that had a survey, to which about 60 people responded. This is the media again voicing their publishers/owners stance, having no substance.

  9. I hope he get it and succeeds there. They have the #2 pick in the draft, they need to give him time. Not the most desirable spot to start out but he chose them over Denver.

  11. Turns out both Shanahan, with his annual SB party, and Ryans had appointments already set.

  12. They need to make their 1st pick count. If only Houston can land a Franchise QB, then everything can change as it did for Cincinnati. Good luck to them. Would love to see them take over Texas. Good luck also to their probable new HC.

  13. Not relevant to this discussion but I’m surprised David Culley isn’t getting more looks at HC. Instead of finding a top QB amd assuming his coach is a stud, find a good coach who makes lemonade out of lemons.

  14. Ryan’s will be given time. Cal McNair was interviewed recently and when asked how he would respond to prospective coaches asking him about job security after the last couple years he jokingly said, “We can’t have another one and done. It’s the safest job in the league.”

  15. Uh, did they see that defensive performance today? Maybe the worst in the conference champs history.

