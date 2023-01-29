Rich Bisaccia set for second interview with Colts

Add Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia to the list of head coaching candidates to get a second interview with the Colts.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bisaccia is scheduled to meet with the Colts again on Monday. He had his first interview with the team on January 20.

Bisaccia joined the Packers in 2022 after finishing out the 2021 season as the interim head coach of the Raiders. Bisaccia went 7-5 after Jon Gruden’s departure and the Raiders advanced to the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale have all had second interviews with the team or have one scheduled. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was slated for another interview, but he’s opted to remain in Dallas.

  1. Jeff Saturday seems like a great guy, and he is very good at his job on TV, but hopefully the colts will end this shameful experiment. Hiring him was an insult to former head coaches and other NFL assistants with vast experience that were not even considered.
    Bisaccia is a great candidiate that deserves his shot!

