The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl after 23-20 win over Bengals

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl after a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with three seconds left to play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Butker’s field goal came after a penalty that will live in infamy in Cincinnati. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was flagged for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of bounds at the end of a scramble. The 15-yard penalty came with eight seconds left on the clock and Butker’s kick made the Chiefs 23-20 winners

It’s the third Super Bowl trip in the last four seasons for the Chiefs and they’ll be facing head coach Andy Reid’s former team after the Eagles beat the 49ers earlier on Sunday. The game also sets up a matchup of brothers between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The Chiefs’ game-winning drive was set up by an excellent punt return by Skyy Moore. Chris Jones‘ second sack of the game forced a Bengals punt and Moore returned the ball 29 yards to give the Chiefs the ball near midfield. A short pass to Isiah Pacheco got them into Bengals territory and Mahomes’ scramble would have bought them at least one more play even without Ossai’s penalty.

Mahomes’ run came after a week spent wondering how he’d fare after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars. He finished 29-of-43 for 326 yards and two touchdowns, so it is safe to say that there wasn’t much of a negative impact even before his crucial run.

The Chiefs were also down a number of receivers. Justin Watson was inactive and Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman all left the game with injuries. Kansas City persevered without them and the Jones-led defense made plays when they had to in order to get their team back into the Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow took a little time to get going, but ended the game 26-of-41 for 270 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The Chiefs weren’t able to turn those turnovers into points, but the lack of points came back to haunt the Bengals on a night when they needed to be just a little bit cleaner across the board.

That will be something for them to work on this offseason while the Chiefs will get their chance at the third Super Bowl title in franchise history.

  3. No dog in the fight. That was the most rigged NFL game that I’ve ever watched in 40 years.

  5. Hey Bengals, heard you guys had a rough night in Burrowhead.

    See y’all in Cabo!

    This Bills fan is buying himself a custom Chiefs jersey with “Burrowhead” “0”.

    Thank you Chiefs Kingdom; my blood oath to the football gods has been settled.

  6. As neutral I dont feel watched game determined by players.

    Bengals defensive player just wanting to make a play. To give 15 yrds in season decider in bang bang player was scandalous. Sick of KC/.

  8. Seeing the number of late hits, makes me wonder – are the players really that unaware or are they just poorly coached?

  13. What a hard-hitting game. This is a team of destiny. Also told you guys those thumbs down wasnt enough to stop this team from winning.

    See you soon Philly fan!!

  16. Commence the crying in Cincinnati. I guess it’s pretty apparent to the world that the Bungles ran their mouth a little too much this week. And Joe Cool looked like Joe Schmoe. Maybe next year

  18. That loss couldn’t have happened to a more deserving team and fan base. I’m sure they’re not all bad but the whining from Taylor and Mixon and the commenters on this site gave you all a bad name.

    I guess Cincy didn’t feel “disrespected” enough in the lead up to today’s game to win.

  20. Can’t wait for all the crying Bengals fans blaming refs, etc. Good job Chiefs and Mahomes beat them on one leg.

  21. Every Vikings fan thinking the same thing when Burrow hits double covered chase on 4th and 6.

  25. Joseph Ossai has channeled the great Forrest Gump.
    “Stupid is as stupid does.”

  26. The Bengals were not going to win this game if you know what I mean. Sure felt like that.

  27. The Chiefs can thank Ossai for a bonehead penalty that made a 60 yard field goal 15 yards shorter.

  28. No dog in this fight. But that call was the right call. maybe the bungles should keep their mouths shut until they actually win something.

  34. Good game KC. Bring the Lombardi back to the AFC! Hilton should have kept his mouth shut. Mahomes showed a ton of guts playing on that ankle.

  35. That last flag was OBVIOUSLY a penalty. Mahomes was 3 steps out of bounds and the guy just shoved him down. You people are really whining about that?

  36. Officiating being lousy is one thing, arguing the NFL rigging games is quite another. Of course this is their time.

    The truth is, players on both sides would have to be in on it. Key missed throws, missed tackle or bad angles, blown assignments, etc.

    Players and coaches are too invested to go along with it.

  37. Heroic win at Burrow, er, Arrowhead for the one legged QB and a scrappy team. Mahomes now leads his team on to Arizona for the Super Bowl.

    Meanwhile, smug lil’ Joey and the bungles are….On To Cincinnati.

  39. Funny to see Ossai channel his inner PacMan/Burfict boneheadedness from 2016. Bungles be Bungles. But hey, Burrow’s window is the rest of his career, ain’t that correct Joe?

  40. Even after the horrible officiating against the Bengal’s, it still took a stupid hit out of bounds to get the Chief’s into field goal range. Cincinnati should have won!

  41. The Chiefs DB’s were all rookies? The KC receiving corps lost 3 WR’s and. Shine still hung 300? And KC still won… The extra possession was definitely awful, but Cinci stopped them on the next possession. KC destroyed Burrow!

  42. Arrogant Joe and the trash talking Bengals can watch the Super Bowl along with everyone else.

  43. Kansas city refs heading to the super bowl. Complete garbage. Considering the officiating all year, not surprising

  44. Just epic collapse in the last minute. I’d call Ossai a buffoon, but he’s obviously devastated by his obvious late hit.

  46. No dig inn the fight in either game but-The late hit was legit and the correct call. But all day, both games, every big play, the refs were somehow involved in it. Get out of the way and let the game breathe

  48. Football Gods repaying Bengals fans who insisted Bills should have forfeited after a guy almost died.

  50. Good luck to the Eagles and Chiefs. Most of America and England wanted a Vikings/Jaguars Super Bowl, but that will have to wait until next year.

  51. The late hit was the dagger plus why did Taylor use that timeout after first down on their last possession if he let’s another 10-15 seconds or makes KC burn their last timeout Mahomes probably kneels and they go to overtime at the least they blew it….

  53. Good game, as a casual NFL fan (ie Vikes fan) I was sad to see the penalty. It was the right call but I think one more offensive play would have been a more exciting finish.

  54. So wierd that kc won when the whole NFL has figured out mahomes, according to the people on here. even with almost all backup receivers. burrowhead my ass, classless bengals

  55. Loved the hands to the face by Chris Jones that wasn’t called and the phantom “grounding” call that took 30 seconds to call.

    Hmm.

  57. Cheap Ob hit on Mahomes gives Chiefs win. And yes, that play was damn dirty! Have a nice off season Cincy.

  59. Late was a late hit. Congrats to Bengals fans, you’re gonna be great for a long time. Next year, I bet you talk a little less sh!t though.

  61. Officials just weren’t gonna let Cincy win that game. Terrible

    NFC game wasn’t officiated much better

  62. Burrow had the game in hand he dink and dunked it Kirk Cousins style to give Mahomes the ball back. He also threw two ugly picks that were not close at all. Mahomes looked ok but that fumble was awful. Back and forth sloppy game but the refs stuck their nose where it did not belong on the last play Mahomes clearly flopped. Please Eagles destroy the Chiefs.

  63. Burrow ,the team and the Cincy fans need to humble up. The comments about the stadium being “Burrowhood Stadium sealed it.

  64. The Eagles are a terrific team, & all hail Jalen Hurts for what he has become after being doubted so hard by everyone including his team until about week 6 of this year…but there is no stopping Mahomes this year.

  65. Mahomes really sold that late hit out of bounds call. Once again,the officials decide the outcome of a huge game. NFL was shooting for the “Andy Reid Bowl in AZ,and they got it. The Bengals got screwed more than once in this game.

  66. You could see Ossi’s teammate give him the WTF look as Ossi hit Mahomes out of bounds. Players know that the refs will call that every time.

    At least the extra down earlier in the game wasn’t the difference maker. That would have been even funnier.

  68. I’m betting the Refs for the Superbowl.

    It definitely worked in the AFC Championship.

    Go NFL Refs, lol……

  69. That late hit by 58 was just… wow. The game would have probably gone to overtime otherwise.

  70. Mahomes is LEGEND! High Ankle Sprain. Loses his #1 #2 and #3 WRS during the game. And WINS. Dear Cheater Fans. Enjoy watching him make your dynasty old news over the next decade.

    And for those of you who said Mahomes contract put them in “Cap Hell”, especially after they lost Hill…LOL!!! How does it feel to be so wrong? The secondary are rookies and shut down Burrow. This defense is young and getting better week by week. And let’s see how Cincy handles their “Cap hell” when Burrow, Higgins and Chase’s contracts come due.

    CHIEFS!!

  71. Hwy Cincy Mayor….if I were the Mayor of the “murder capital of America (look it up) I think I would concentrate on the crime rate, not make asinine statements about an upcoming football game. CARMA baby!!!

  73. No dog in this fight. But that double third down that the Chiefs got was one of the most suspect things I ever seen in sports. Allows the chief to burn more clock and create worse field position for Bengals.

  74. Bengals were lucky to be this far.
    Their luck em ran out.
    Too much bravado for a team that hasn’t won anything. Ever.

  75. Brutal refs in this one….try not to be so obvious next time. No dog in this hunt but very one sided calls and absolutely no consistency. The officiating is at an all time low and getting worse. Before long you’ll be like the NBA.

  76. Only one team deserves to be there.

    Eagles might be the worst Superbowl team of all time…

  80. By letter of the law it was a late hit. But very ticky tac and I wouldn’t have called it.

    With that said Mahomes already got the 1st and got out of bounds to stop the clock so I think the Chiefs would have won anyway.

  82. This Snoopy Bowl will be the first in NFL history with only ONE QB playing in the game. The Chiefs have a QB. The Philthy Team is a pretender with a running back wearing a QB Halloween costume.

  84. If it’s not a Qb they wouldn’t have thrown that flag. Even if a qb they maybe do but it was a hobbled mahomes they were gonna. I feel bad for ossi… people say why can’t they be more careful but you also aren’t a huge man who can run really fast and it’s the biggest play of your life potentially.. its hard to slow down… no one ruins your life when your late for a budget meeting on a Friday the could mean a raise for you or your team but it’s ok for you to say this guy is the entire reason they lost? Bengals got it bad from karma here today.. don’t talk smack about the team you just beat (buffalo) and also the team haven’t yet beat (kc) gotta stay humble

    Also kc talking at the end of the game about “burrowhead” from kelce and cigars mentioned from mahomes… equally classless..i get they were “disrespected” but they also got the win basically handed to them by the penalty.. better rest that ankle and be quiet kermit

  85. As a Cincinnati fan since ‘68, I now find myself a Philly fan. KC didn’t deserve to win but the “amazing story” of Mahomes just can’t be kept out of the Super Bowl.

    Fly Eagles fly!

  86. Guys from the chess team wearing pen protectors shouldn’t try to talk NFL trash (even if they later become Mayor)

  88. Cincy fans who dat? Its one thing to run your mouth and back it up but when you can’t deliver your go to is always “it’s the refs”. Shut up and take your beating like a man.

  89. Well gotta give it to KCs D line.
    They played well and won it for them..
    We all know when these 2 teams play again Cincy gonna smash those Chiefs..lol
    Life goes on…neither team pays my bills win or lose.
    See ya’ll coming Fall and we’ll do some trash talking then excited about the off-season

  92. Have no rooting interest in any of the teams playing today but both games combined to cumulatively form some of the most disgusting product the NFL has ever put on display. The officiating on both games was simply atrocious and Sopranos like. A disgusting day for the League. Don’t care who wins this WWE Super Bowl.

  93. All week I heard the Bengals talk and they didn’t back it up tonight. Next time keep your mouth shut. I’m truly amazed the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl with the trash receivers they have. Just tells you how great Mahomes really is.

  94. Tony Romo could not have been more in the bag for KC. Jim Nantz was not far behind.

    The officials agreed.

  96. I agree. Bengals did this to themselves. Why poke the bear? Mahomes is better than Burrow. It is closer than we like to admit in KC but we are witnessing the MJ of football. As a Chiefs fan, we needed this monkey off our back.

  98. This wasn’t NFL football, this was sports entertainment. How many chances are you going to give a team to get back on script before it becomes blatantly obvious that the Bengals vs Eagles superbowl isn’t what you want. There is so much more money, drama, and story lines in a Chiefs vs Eagles superbowl. The injured new “Goat” vs the finally getting a chance Hurts. Andy Reid vs his old team, the Eagles. The Kelce brother vs brother storyline. Whatever, NFL used to be awesome, been nice knowing ya NFL.

  100. I am not a fan of either team, but I hate to see a game that huge being decided by a penalty like that. He wasn’t trying to rough up the QB, he was just full-speed making a play. Wouldn’t have been called 10 years ago. These ref-enhanced comebacks are just getting too predictable.

  101. So cute listening to the Chiefs fans thumping their chests. Still 1-3 against Burrow. Still the ONLY team in Super Bowl history to not score a touchdown. And gonna get killed by the Eagles. Enjoy your moment. While you can.

  102. nothing against either team but man, the Chiefs get 5 downs. Joe Burrow intentionally grounds the ball every series, they finally called it once. And the refs in general are out of control

  103. But I heard the Chiefs were going to lose 🤣 Was that all before their defense talked trash? Their offensive line got pushed in the entire night. Please stop with the fantasy land theories

  104. Bengals were in trouble when they were still tweeting the bills on Monday night. Shoulda been focusing on your next game, not worrying about the team you beat over 24hours previously.

  105. But I heard the Chiefs were going to lose 🤣 Was that all before their defense talked trash? Their offensive line got pushed in the entire night.

  106. The Chiefs are quickly becoming a newer version of Brady and the Patriots. Get all the calls, games rigged for them, they’ll be in the Super Bowl or the AFC title game every year.

    The new team everyone will hate and get sick of

  107. I feel cheated. Hate the Bengals but the refs had a role in getting the Chiefs to the SuperBowl. I am not blind and dont like being treated as if i am.

  108. I find it hilarious the Chiefs fans DON’T think the refs help them. Love if blind I guess. Americans most hated team now I would say … based on what people are saying.

  109. Penalties and injuries impact the game too much. The refereeing for both championship games today was atrocious. I haven’t felt this let down after a weekend of football in a long time. I’ll attend my family Super Bowl party for the social aspect, but next year I won’t be won’t be watching any games. I’m done.

  110. This loss couldn’t have felt more satisfying. The weekly cycle of crying, bragging and arrogance for months on end, it really makes it seem like kharma is being returned. I’d show some respect to this team (as I do whenever a team does well), but the players/coaches/media/fans go as far out of their way as possible to disrespect absolutely everybody that isn’t them. Oh, I mean, they’re constantly disrespected by everyone associated with the other 31 teams. Of course.

  111. Do overs from clock operator errors is an awful look. Makes it appear to be favoritism. Someone needs to be canned.

  112. Not going to make excuses was a great game no matter some of it…Really don’t see chiefs taking down the eagles though I’ll root for the AFC.

  113. Is it KC Chiefs or KC Cheaters……….?

    And to think, we called Brady and the Patriots cheaters.

    KC and NE are one and the same.

  114. Oh come on. That was the most obvious penalty against Mahomes as any I’ve seen. I called it from the couch.

    If you don’t like the rules, get on the rules committee and change them. Until you do, pushing a player when they are clearly out of bounds – especially a QB – is a personal foul.

    Maybe Cinci shouldn’t have let the punt be returned for 35 yards.

    And I’m no KC fan. I wanted Eagles and Cinci in the SB.

  116. Going to wait for Bengal fans to talk about officiating when that missed block in the back against the Ravens saved their season.

  118. Come on Cinci fans. Man up!

    You said all week how funny “Burrowhead” was and your mayor’s tweet.

    And I agreed.

    So now don’t whine when KC players start saying it’s Arrowhead not Burrowhead and that they’ll have cigars.

    That is equally funny.

  120. Classic championship game by two great teams who will probably bring us more classics in the future. Both QBs are excellent, but Burrows’ 2 picks hurt and Mahomes played a hell of a gutsy game. Jones and the KC defense made critical plays on the last 2 Begals drives. I feel bad for Ossai, because he played hard and well, but hitting Mahomes out of bounds was just a stupid, stupid mistake. Hopefully the SB will be just as good. They’ve been among the best teams all year.

  121. There were a lot of calls going against Cincy in the 2nd half…Not a dog in the fight..just saying.

  122. Congrats to the Chiefs on the win and to the Bengals for making this a game, but to the mayor of Cincy that trash talk was just BAD. What was all that about? Remember, ‘Garbage in, garbage out’ so take the high road and be gracious in your concession speech tomorrow.

  125. Had no dog in the fight but that was the worst officiated game that I can remember seeing. If I didn’t know any better, it looked as though the officials had KC-1.5. The push of Malhomes out of bounds was legit but there were a lot of strange calls, and do-overs, that seemed to favor the Chiefs in large part and I’m not the only one that thinks that. Ron Tolbert and his crew were the MVPs of the game for KC.

  126. Dear Chiefs, please provide a win for Patriotism and America by beating the Eagles in 2 weeks. Philly is a trashy smelly city with by far the most annoying and ignorant fanbase in the league. Chiefs, you are the better team.

    Signed, America

  127. That last play is usually called but you swallow your whistle in that moment. Just like they almost never call pass interference on a hail mary, you don’t want a game of that magnitude to come down to a penalty. Besides, Burrow was hit late on their last possession and they let that ride. NFC team fan but this was the most one sided game I have ever seen. It was as if someone radioed the refs late in the game and said “KC needs to win this game”.

  128. I wonder how many Bills fans will buy a KC AFC champ shirt this year. And not because the Bengals outplayed them last week, and were “avenged.” I honestly don’t care if KC wins in AZ, I will be getting one.

  129. “I had no dog in this hunt. I’m a Packer fan. The refs won. The fans lost.”

    Really? I never would have thought you were a Packer fan with the amount of bias you put in your comments on a daily basis.

  130. I’m sure the refs are at fault for giving up 5 sacks, multiple pressures, only threw for 238 yards and only ran 17 times and I personally watched the refs throw 2 picks.

  132. No question the late hit PF on Mahomes was the right call, that was really dumb. But before that… the obvious amateur hour BS on the 3rd down clock? Apple had a really ticky tack DPI. Jones landed with his full weight on Burrow, which all season has been roughing the passer but today, nada? Just hard to look past all of that.

    But Mahomes played a billiant game on a gimpy ankle, he deserves a lot of credit. Bengals need to keep looking for OT help. I don’t trust Collins to be the guy there with his injury history.

  134. Like I told you, Bengals and Burrow are frauds. Benefited from Lamar being hurt the last 2 years. Burrow cannot carry a team. Needs are phases around with him even with the best receiver group in the league. Can you pleaaw shut up now?

  136. Chiefs/Bengals was clearly the better game of the two. That said, it was also a game where defensive/special teams players on both sides were not playing rule book ball. In my over 5 decades of watching such games, it’s always when they are playoff games that officiating seems to lose their grip. I would wish that they could pass a word or two along to the coaches and players and advise them to clean up their game so that flags don’t need to fly in Q4. Then they can just let the players play and let the players decide the outcome and not have to be involved unless it’s something patently obvious and game-changing itself that needs to be corrected.

  137. You whiners must have watched a different game than I did. Did the refs throw 2 INTs? Or was that Joe Burrow? Did the refs give up 5 sacks? Or was the the Bengals Oline? Did the refs punt 4 times or was that the Bengals offense that couldn’t get a 1st down? But I guess losers always blame the refs rather than admit their team wasn’t good enough.

  138. Officials were inconsistent at best… overall calls tilted towards the home team..5 Downs. ?? Ticky tack “ illegal contact” on 5th down??? It just seems that offensive holding could be called on most plays, yet the Bengals racked up many many more than the Chiefs. I don’t think the best team won

