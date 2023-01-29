Travis Kelce: Burrowhead my ass, it’s Mahomes’ house

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2023, 10:13 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs didn’t take kindly to the Bengals calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead,” and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made that abundantly clear immediately after the game.

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed on CBS immediately following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Bengals, Kelce jumped in to tell the world exactly what the Chiefs thought of the Bengals’ trash talk.

“Burrowhead my ass, it’s Mahomes’ house,” Kelce said.

Some Bengals had been referring to the Chiefs’ home field as “Burrowhead” because of the success that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had against the Chiefs. Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones seemed motivated by it last week, and Kelce was eager to rub the Bengals’ noses in it after the game.

  2. Who Dey? Same old Bungals unnecessary roughness causes them to lose. Late hit lost hope.

  3. KC wanted it more. Close game but Jones is a monster and when motivated he gets to the QB …he was the difference.

  8. Kelce called the mayor of Cincy a gibroni. Burrow a little too arrogant. Now will see how his new cap-smashing contract works out for these Bungles. Ossai joins the ranks of Burfict & PacMan as all-time knucklehead.

  9. Thanks Bungles. Now we get to hear even more from the tight end with an IQ of 75 who is the poster boy for cultural appropriation.

  12. It hurts me a bit to Imagine if 3/5ths of the bengals o-line hadn’t been out. I hope they are able to invest in some depth in the off season.

  13. Love Kelce’s remarks. Cincy was way too mouthy, especially Burrow & Mixon – who was invisible in this game. Perhaps Taylor needs to go back and teach his guys a little about modesty?

  16. It’s about time the Chef’s won one vs Burrow. Sleep well tonight and beat the Philly.

