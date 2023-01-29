Travis Kelce expects to play despite back spasms

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2023, 4:59 AM EST
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a surprise addition to the Chiefs’ injury report on Friday, listed as questionable for today’s game with a back injury. But Kelce appears to be good to go.

Kelce was having back spasms during the week but felt good on Saturday and expects to play on Sunday against the Bengals, according to multiple reports.

After Patrick Mahomes, Kelce may be the Chiefs’ next-most important player. He had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the divisional round win over the Jaguars, and he was the Chiefs’ leader in catches, yards and touchdowns during the regular season.

Kelce is just 54 yards from moving ahead of Julian Edelman for the second-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history.

1 responses to “Travis Kelce expects to play despite back spasms

  1. The chiefs don’t sound like they’re anywhere near 100%. And they’ll need to be.

