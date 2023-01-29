Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected from NFC Championship Game

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 29, 2023, 6:06 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have slogged through the second half with their dire quarterback situation.

Then things officially went off the rails midway through the fourth quarter.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Eagles safety K'Von Wallace were both ejected from the contest after they were involved in a brawl.

Williams was shown tossing down Wallace. But because Wallace was also penalized and disqualified, he also was involved.

San Francisco’s bench started to clear after Williams slammed down Wallace. The players who came on the field could be fined.

The 49ers turned the ball over on downs on the next play. With the game decided, Philadelphia put in quarterback Gardner Minshew for Jalen Hurts with 4:05 left on the clock.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected from NFC Championship Game

  1. 49ers lost their discipline a lot earlier than this brouhaha.
    And no, it wasn’t because of any blown calls, but a breakdown in their defence’s normal tendency to avoid doing stupid stuff.

  3. Williams should have been the only one gone and this crew allowed way more excess football than needed. Will Godel who attended the game throw out big fines. When you want to make a rule for a tackle time big rules for all the unnecessary extra paly on the field. SF showed themselves in this game and much of it was uncalled for.

  4. Could the Eagles have any less class. You are beating a team who literally has no one who can throw the ball. They are forced to play like it is 1940z. Accept your win and good fortune with some sportsmanship and class. Seriously.

  9. The 49ers couldn’t handle getting their butts handed to them. They melted down repeatedly all day.

  10. Very clear that the referees allowed things to get out of hand. There was a slight “after play brawl” that they were STILL breaking up. You don’t let them jaw. A San Fran lineman had to finally grab someone out of that mess and be kicked out of the remaining 4 minutes of the game for it to escalate and then stop. These referees whom I watched for only a half needed to be assertive and not passive. Throw the flag when they don’t separate 5 seconds in and it wouldn’t have gotten that far.

  11. All those trying to blame one team… both teams were acting like babies considering the 24 point gap at that point in the game. Grow up! It wasn’t just San Fran players in that group at the end.

  12. I had no dog in this fight, but certainly the spread, although probably not he eventual outcome, was altered when Brock Purdy went down.
    Regardless, you learn a lot more about a person’s (or a team’s) character through adversity – or in defeat — than you do in victory.
    The 49ers completely lost their poise and composure long before the final gun sounded, and that’s on them. At least some of that can be laid at the feet of the coaching staff. No matter what happened prior, there’s absolutely no excuse for what Trent Williams did and I hope his fine is a stiff one.

  13. If Wallace complains about what Trent did to him, expect Richard Sherman to send him one of those hold my beer memes.

  14. “Tom Brady says:
    January 29, 2023 at 6:13 pm

    Williams should get an 8 game suspension for that”

    Maybe 2, 8 a bit excessive.

  15. Trent Willians is just as bad as Aaron Donald, and gets the same free passes for some reason.

  17. Jeez enjoy your Niners D worn out from being on the field too much, having no QB to play against (havng to run the ball on 4th and 4) and being able to stack the box huge victory Eagles fans.

    “butts handed to them” 🙂

  18. Williams should be suspended for the first 4 games of next season. just because it’s on the football field doesn’t mean that should be an assault charge.

  20. walletweb says:
    January 29, 2023 at 6:15 pm
    49ers deserved a better end than this. From a Seahawks fan
    ——————————
    I completely and totally disagree with you. From a REAL Seahawks’ fan……

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.