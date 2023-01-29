Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected from NFC Championship Game

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have slogged through the second half with their dire quarterback situation.

Then things officially went off the rails midway through the fourth quarter.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Eagles safety K'Von Wallace were both ejected from the contest after they were involved in a brawl.

Williams was shown tossing down Wallace. But because Wallace was also penalized and disqualified, he also was involved.

San Francisco’s bench started to clear after Williams slammed down Wallace. The players who came on the field could be fined.

The 49ers turned the ball over on downs on the next play. With the game decided, Philadelphia put in quarterback Gardner Minshew for Jalen Hurts with 4:05 left on the clock.