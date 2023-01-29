Zac Taylor: It didn’t come down to Joseph Ossai’s play

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2023, 10:39 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday night’s game between the Bengals and Chiefs was tied at 20-20 in the final seconds when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for six yards and a first down, but the Chiefs would wind up moving a lot closer to a game-winning field goal.

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was penalized for hitting Mahomes out of bounds at the end of his run and the 15-yard penalty set the Chiefs up for a 45-yard field goal that made them 23-20 winners. That play came after the Bengals threw a pair of interceptions and went without a touchdown in the first half, both of which were likely on head coach Zac Taylor’s mind when he said that the loss didn’t come down to one play.

“It’s tough. One play. Didn’t come down to that,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com.

There was a lot of football played in Kansas City on Sunday and there are many things that helped turn the tide of the contest before Ossai’s penalty, but that’s unlikely to lessen the pain of the penalty that helped position the Chiefs for their game-winning kick.

12 responses to “Zac Taylor: It didn’t come down to Joseph Ossai’s play

  1. One of the dumbest plays ever in the playoffs. I hope he’s let go from that team. Stupidity is worse than failing to make a play.

  4. It’s always easy to focus on a last play, last penalty, last non-call. But the reality is the bengals had.multiple opportunities and made multiple mistakes to lose the game.

  6. That was an awkard quarter to watch. The refs were so involved in this one, the game took over 3 1/2 hours to play.

  7. Took the Bengals having a bad game and terrible Ref’s for the Cheifs to win by 3, enjoy it. Burrow gets an actual off season and AFC comes through Cinci. Good luck with the Eagles pass rush.

  8. Too much talking from everyone on that sorry team. The ultimate humiliation for Apple and company.
    Cancun on line 2?

  11. There were fewer bad calls in this game than the prior one today – about half the number of the idiots in stripes in Philthy.

