49ers expect Brock Purdy to miss six months with torn UCL in throwing elbow

The injury suffered by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the NFC Championship Game was a serious one.

Purdy has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will likely be sidelined for about six months, according to multiple reports.

That timeline would have Purdy back before the start of the 2023 preseason, but it will definitely affect the 49ers’ quarterback plans. After the way he played during the regular season, Purdy appeared poised to start for the 49ers next season. Now he’ll be out of the offseason program, which may open the door to Trey Lance — or to the 49ers acquiring another quarterback.

The last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy had an outstanding rookie season after both Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo were lost to injuries. On the basis of his rookie year he appears to have a bright future, but he now has a long rehab ahead of him.

35 responses to “49ers expect Brock Purdy to miss six months with torn UCL in throwing elbow

  2. This is bad news for a kid that made the most of his chance. Purdy tough to go back in and try to help especially when it’s known what happened.

  4. I think it’s a veteran rental for a year while Purdy learns and rehabs and then it’s Purdy’s show. Lance gets traded for developmental prospect. Maybe straight up for Zack Wilson? Friendly coaching staffs and they both need a change of scene

  5. Don’t know how painful that injury is but I’m surprised SF called a passing play without knowing the extent of the injury.

  6. The kid played in the second half anyways so you have to give him credit for that. He ooked totally dejected after the injury because he was letting everyone down. Hopefully he wins the starting job next season.

  7. Damn, I’m sorry to hear that for the kid. But on the bright side, he’s no longer looked at as “Mr Irrelevant” and this won’t cost him his roster spot & a chance to show this season wasn’t a fluke. Maybe this will teach his GENIUS coach that it’s not wise to try to block elite ends with a backup TE

  8. Maybe Shanahan can scheme some better protection for his QB’s. Bad luck isn’t bad luck when it happens on a regular cycle.

  12. If it’s 6 months, then he can be ready for next season. The real question who will be the starter — Purdy or Lance. I think we all know who should start, but not who actually will.

  13. Maybe they should get 6 or 7 or 8 QB’s and because Shanahan has a history of using up QB’s maybe have more than 2 active for the game, no need for a “special rule.” The coaches know exactly what they are doing and decide it is 100% always better to have 5th stringer active to cover a few kicks instead of a 3rd QB dressed for the game (even with the current concussion rules). Perfectly knowing that losing that 5th stringer will have zero impact on the game but not have a 3rd QB almost guarantees a loss, even more stupid a loss when the game’s result is the Superbowl.

  15. Kyle Shanahan is no genius if his schemes lead to endless QB injuries. They are lucky they even got that far.

  16. Wow. That one shot tore his UCL. Just goes to show you how scary strong these NFL players are. Of course Purdy’s momentum going forward added to the severity of the injury. When I first saw the play I thought it was a wrist injury.

  18. Terrible news, however, this kid is special and will recover. Now Lance has his chance to get back into the starting role, while they bring in another QB. That said, I would not be surprised to see another QB wearing 12.

  19. Man QB’s were hammered in SF. But for a 3rd stringer to take them to NFC Championship, that take a coach of the candidate. I was really hoping to see what Purdy had next year, with this injury it sounds like we will see the Lance show at least to start the year.

  20. Kyle shanahan arguing and whining about the refs calls that were deserved try being the Raiders when you get them when they’re not deserved!

  21. Should be interesting if Kyle goes after Tom Brady or not. Heck they could see if cousins is available for trade because the 49ers desperately need a QB that can stay on the field. Brady and cousins can do that.

  22. Some people missed a double dipper, not only Reddick getting his wrist but Purdy’s elbow hitting his helmet.

  23. Can’t help wonder if this would have happened if Kittle was blocking rather than a backup TE who got absolutely steam-rolled by a top edge rusher. What a damn shame. Feel bad for the kid.

  25. It bugs me that people reflexively doubted his injury or his ability to play with pain.

  28. Thanks to BP, extraordinary year,
    Let’s bring in Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady and let the QB competition take care of the rest.

  29. The 49ers should have had max protection everytime the kid dropped back to pass. Facing the most ferocious pass rush in the NFL with a backup te blocking Reddick was foolhardy .

  31. Well, I thought no way Brady would be in SF because why would the Niners shelve a young promising QB for one year. Well, I didn’t think of this scenario playing out. Now it makes total sense. Brady goes to his childhood team which is stacked while the young guy mends for a year. I enjoyed having TB here but I can’t see this not happening now.

  33. As a Seahawks fan, I’m no friend to Kyle or the coaches in Santa Clara, but I don’t think these injuries are the fault of protection schemes or the lack thereof. I mean, the Seahawks have had more than a decade of subpar offensive line play, leading to Mr. Scramblematic Russell Wilson. At some point, you have to look at the durability of the player. Jimmy Garoppolo was known as “Jimmy Glass” before he was ever a 49er going back to the shoulder injury in 2016. The majority of Trey Lance’s early game action has come due to Jimmy G’s injuries, but Trey ends up getting hurt a lot too starting with a sprained knee and a mystery right index finger in 2021. And now this happens to Purdy. I hope Brock can come back and play at the same high level, but elbow injury in the throwing arm will not age well, even if he comes back well next year. So, I think the problem is the 49ers, with Trey and Jimmy, haven’t been putting enough emphasis on durability at the QB position. Protection is vital, obviously. But, in the NFL, the QB will take hits and the biggest part of staying healthy is the QB’s durability.

  35. chickensalad43 says:
    January 30, 2023 at 5:50 pm
    Let Tom Brady fill in for 2023 until Purdy is healed.

    178Rate This

    —————

    SF only has 35 players signed and 13 mil cap space. They can’t afford Tom Brady.

