Andy Reid earns 21st postseason win, moves ahead of Tom Landry for No. 2 in NFL history

Chiefs coach Andy Reid won the 21st postseason game of his NFL coaching career on Sunday night, taking sole possession of second place in NFL history.

Reid has moved ahead of Tom Landry, who won 20 postseason games with the Cowboys. Reid is now No. 2 in NFL history behind Bill Belichick, who has 31 postseason wins.

The AFC Championship Game win over the Bengals was Reid’s 11th postseason win with the Chiefs. He also won 10 postseason games as head coach of the Eagles.

Now Reid will coach in his fourth Super Bowl, against his former team, and attempt to get his second ring.

