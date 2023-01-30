Andy Reid: L’Jarius Sneed is in concussion protocol, we’ll see how he does

Getty Images

The Chiefs had to make a major adjustment to their defensive plan early in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was set to cover Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but Sneed left the game with a head injury on the Bengals’ fourth offensive play. Sneed would later be ruled out and head coach Andy Reid discussed his condition in a Monday press conference.

Sneed is in the concussion protocol and Reid said “we’ll see how he does” in the coming days.

With Sneed out of the game, the Chiefs went with rookies Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams as their top cornerbacks.

The Chiefs also had to make some adjustments at wide receiver on Sunday, but Reid had no updates about injured players at that position. Justin Watson was inactive after being listed as questionable due to illness and Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman all left the game with injuries, which left the Chiefs with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Marcus Kemp at wideout.

All three made big plays to help the Chiefs to a 23-20 win and the upcoming injury reports will shed light on how big a role they may be playing on Super Bowl Sunday.