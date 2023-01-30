At times, NFL needs to slow things down for “expedited review” to work

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2023, 10:27 AM EST
The opening drive of Sunday’s NFC Championship included an opening-drive fourth-down conversion that shouldn’t have been.

Receiver DeVonta Smith made what appeared to be a great catch on fourth and three from the San Francisco 35. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could have challenged the play, but the key replay wasn’t immediately available.

Some have suggested that Shanahan should have realized from the manner in which the Eagles rushed to the line to snap the ball that something about the catch was amiss. Still, without seeing the play, the idea of burning a challenge on a hunch that early in the game made little sense.

Enter expedited review. As explained during the game, the NFL has the power to alter plays without a formal replay review. Under one of various specific categories in the rulebook (more on that in a later post), the replay assistant or the league office can intervene, if the ruling on the field was clearly and obviously wrong.

As to the Smith non-catch, the league office has access to all Fox camera angles, and more, in real time. The evidence was available to be seen, if someone had enough time to see it.

That’s where the longstanding habit of teams rushing to snap the ball becomes critical. As Chris Simms pointed out during Monday’s PFT Live, in what other sport is the action rushed forward to prevent a mistake from being fixed?

In this case, how hard would it be for the league office to instruct the referee to pause the action so that expedited review wouldn’t have to be quite so expedited?

Would it slow the game down by 10 or 20 seconds? Sure. But if the goal is to get things right, it’s time well spent.

It’s a case-by-case, know-it-when-you-see-it test. For the same reason Shanahan should have wondered whether a challenge flag may have been justified, the league office should have realized that the Eagles were trying to cut off any type of review process by getting the ball snapped.

Consider the difference in this case. Instead of the Eagles getting an ill-gotten first and goal that, two plays later, became a touchdown, the 49ers would have had a first and 10 from their own 35.

With or without the Brock Purdy injury (which may or may not have happened if the ensuing drive had begun at the 35 instead of the 25), things would have been very different as a result of the first drive of the game.

The league is fortunate that the catch and the touchdown it set up didn’t impact the outcome of the game. But the league should treat the situation as if it did, in order to spur the kind of change necessary to ensure that a team won’t short-circuit expedited review by getting the ball snapped and cutting off any chance to fix a clear and obvious mistake.

16 responses to “At times, NFL needs to slow things down for “expedited review” to work

  1. Then the team would do that all the time. Also couldnt the Bengals have called timeout? Its fourth down.

  4. Then you have the overcorrection we saw in the KC game where they gave kc 2 chances to convert 3rd and long (for the sake of saving a few mistakenly lost game seconds). At what point does common sense factor into officiating???

  5. Could not agree more with this. The “rushing” up to the line to get a play off is the dummest thing ever. Make the right call the first time.

  6. But the catch and touchdown did, in fact, impact the outcome of the game, just as you laid out. The Eagles score and Purdy ends up getting hurt, followed by Johnson, ultimately turning the game into a blowout. Who know what would have happened I’d they had gotten the call right? Eagles may well still have won (they were the favorites after all), but it probably would have been a very good game. We’ll never know, but butterfly effect and all…

  7. I’d be much more concerned with the do-over on 3rd and 9 that the Chiefs got. I’d be livid if I was Bengals fan.

  8. I have a run of the mill LG TV. It has a “live zoom” feature which allows me to zoom in on any part of the screen at will. I saw the non-catch immediately with only the original replay provided by FOX.
    I don’t understand how they didn’t see it as well. This TV was $600…

  9. I really don’t want the game slowed down more. I can accept a missed call at times, In this specific case, both coaches had the opportunity to challenge. The challenge should be on them, when coaches don’t have challenge flags, the league should be reviewing plays, but overkill is not needed.

    And the chiefs extra down should have just added 3 seconds to the game clock at the end of the play. They add seconds to the clock all the time. It was a simple fix. The refs are asked to do way too much at this point

  10. Hey! It looked good to everyone including the folks in tv…everyone was focused on the great one handed snag. It’s nobody’s fault it wasn’t reviewed except the 49ers hc. What was he saving his red revie flags for?!

  11. I’m surprised Davonta Smith’s repeated use of the hand signal didn’t tip off the Niners coaches. It did me and I even said it out loud. He (over) acted like he knew it likely wouldn’t hold up to replay. New signal for the next game for the Eagles, guaranteed. And little less subtle.

  14. expedited review is unfair. how come reid had to use a challenge to get the first down but taylor did not have to use it for the one the league reviewed for him for free

  15. What does one mean when it didnt impact the outcome of the game? What happens if the other team scores because it was a 4th down play and they get good field position. Now the other team might not risk 4th downs again and the other team is the one playing from behind. Yes as a general rule a bad call or a bad play early doesnt effect the outcome of the game – but the same as a long 3rd down pass into the other teams end where it is intercepted and acts the same as a punt – but it is a turnover and teams who lose turnovers lose the game – just a statistic – this one is more meaningful than others IMO. Maybe add an officials review if they think that something might have been missed – just like the punt that probably hit the game camera wire.

  16. And while you’re at it you can look at the play by the 9ers that threw an Eagles player to the ground but the Eagles get called for a 15 yard penalty that pushed them back to the 15.

