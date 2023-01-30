Cardinals request interview with Lou Anarumo

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 30, 2023, 10:12 AM EST
NFL: DEC 19 Bengals at Broncos
Getty Images

One of the popular questions that’s come up in this year’s coaching cycle has been, “Why hasn’t Lou Anarumo received an interview request?”

Monday morning has brought news that the inquiry no longer applies.

The Cardinals have put in a request to interview Anarumo, Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, for their head coaching vacancy, according to Peter Schrager of NFL Media and FOX Sports.

Anarumo, 56, has been the Bengals defensive coordinator since Zac Taylor took over as the team’s head coach in 2019.

Cincinnati finished No. 16 in yards allowed in 2022 but No. 6 in points allowed. But Anarumo’s game plans and adjustments have been notable for how they’ve frustrated and limited top quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen over the last couple of years.

Arizona hired General Manager Monti Ossenfort earlier this month but is still looking for its next head coach. Sean Payton and Brian Flores are still thought of as being in the mix. But by requesting to interview Anarumo, the club clearly feels there’s more due diligence to be done.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Cardinals request interview with Lou Anarumo

  1. How many people turned the Bengals DC job down before Anarumo took it? I know it was a bunch of people and they were awful for year 1. I selfishly hope all of these openings want offensive coaches so Anarumo can stay right here and keep as much of the band together as possible. Good for him though if he can get the gig. I’d imagine that’s a pretty toxic place though.

  5. My Fiance’ struck up a conversation with Lou a few nights ago at a restaurant, not knowing who he was. After talking with him for a while someone told her. She said he was a very down-to-earth and humble guy, class act.
    He deserves a shot at HC, or at least a significant raise in Cincy.
    The guy is a Defensive Genius.

  8. Why would he leave a team on the rise who should be in contention every year for the next 10-15 years?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.