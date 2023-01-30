“Expedited review” has become a vague and inconsistent device for fixing mistakes

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2023, 5:14 PM EST
As the NFL inches toward embracing a full-blown sky judge/booth umpire procedure for supplementing on-field officiating, it’s using a hybrid system that many don’t understand — and that the league doesn’t apply as consistently as it should.

The current procedure has its roots in the real-time communication technology that the league established nearly a decade ago to allow the league office to commandeer the replay-review process. Once the pipeline that feeds instantaneous video and audio to 345 Park Avenue was established, the league realized it could be used for other things.

It started with basic administrative matters, such as putting the ball in the right spot or fixing mistakes with the clock or the down. At times, many wondered whether the league office was using it to fix other things, technically in violation of the rules — but as a practical matter aimed at getting calls right.

Some, like me, still believe to this day that it should have been used in the 2018 NFC Championship to direct the officials at the Superdome to drop a flag for pass interference on the Rams, rules regarding its usage be damned.

In recent years, the categories have expanded. Now, it’s generally called “expedited review.” But there doesn’t seem to be a clear understanding regarding when it can be used, how it can be used, and whether it is being used properly.

Here’s the relevant portion of the rulebook: “The Replay Official and designated members of the Officiating
department may consult with on-field officials, or conduct a replay review, or advise the game officials on specific, objective aspects of a play when clear and obvious video evidence is present, and/or to address game administration issues, including, but not limited to: (a) penalty enforcement; (b) the proper down; (c) spot of a foul; (d) the game clock; (e) possession; (f) completed or intercepted pass; (g) touching of a loose ball, boundary line, goal line, or end line; (h) location of the football or a player in relation to a boundary line, the line of scrimmage, the line to gain, or the goal line; or (i) down by contact (when a player is not ruled down by contact on the field). Nothing in this Article precludes a Head Coach or Replay Official from initiating a challenge or review otherwise allowed under Rule 15, Section 1.”

The first part of the rule is significant, for two reasons. First, it’s very broad. There can be consultation with the officials OR a replay review OR advice provided regarding specific, objective aspects of a play.

Second, the rule says that the replay official and designated members of the officiating department “may” consult, etc. Not “shall,” but “may.” That’s an important distinction. “Shall” is mandatory; “may” is permissive.

They can do it. But they don’t have to do it.

It seems as if there’s no consistent procedure for using expedited review to affirmatively spot and fix all errors. Instead, it seems more like something they do if someone happens to notice.

Yesterday’s games provided multiple examples of “expedited review” in action, or not. In 49ers-Eagles, the league office (which has immediate access to all camera angles from the game site) did not notice that Philadelphia receiver DeVonta Smith had lost possession of a key fourth-down reception before the Eagles rushed to the line and started the next play.

In Bengals-Chiefs, expedited review spotted that the shin of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was down before he threw a pass. This allowed the Bengals to not use a challenge, which coach Zac Taylor was prepared to do.

Also in Bengals-Chiefs, expedited review was not used to give the Chiefs a first down when receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reached the ball forward on third down, beyond the line to gain. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was forced to use his last challenge in order to fix something that expedited review could have fixed.

Could have, not should have. Because the rule says “may” not “shall.”

This is something the league needs to rectify in March. There shouldn’t be inconsistency as to how it’s used. There shouldn’t be discretion as to when it will be used. And the league should work directly with the broadcast networks to help media and viewers better understand when and how expedited review does and doesn’t work.

Currently, “expedited review” is an amorphous device for the league office to wave a wand and fix some things, but not others. It should be far more clear, far more understandable, and far more consistently applied to all situations, for both teams.

The legalization and relentless promotion of gambling causes folks to embrace like never before the notion that games are rigged, even if they aren’t. Expedited review can fuel these conspiracy theories, because no one seems to really understand how it is and isn’t used.

More importantly, a vague and inconsistent process creates an opening for the unscrupulous to try to push an outcome one way or the other. Even if the league has never had a Tim Donaghy on the payroll, it should always be concerned about the possibility. And it should always be looking for ways to diminish the influence that one person can have over the outcome of a game.

6 responses to ““Expedited review” has become a vague and inconsistent device for fixing mistakes

  1. I never fully understood the expedited review process either. Seems sometimes the NFL lets the call stand, forcing coaches to challenge. Yet other times they overturn a call on the field, even for less obvious calls without a coach having to challenge.

    Because it’s applied inconsistently, it would almost appear as if they’re using this tool to determine outcome of games.

  2. The Smith catch, on a 4th down that set up an early and very consequential score, is the kind of thing that just cannot happen in a TITLE GAME. Set an awful precedent for everything that followed.

    The AFC match was little better (sure Bengals fans would say much worse). Both games were badly tarnished, setting up a perfunctory Super Bowl that now feels like little more than an obligation vs something to look forward to.

  3. While Roger is great at putting more money in the pockets of the owners, his overall efforts at administration are woeful and is constantly being made up on the fly.
    Every thing seems to be an arbitrary patchwork of thrown together stuff.

  4. The hubris of the NFL–Just like hand picking refs for playoffs games, just another method to ensure and control the expected outcome of the game.

  5. Early on in the Vikings game the “expedited review” was used 4 times. All 4 benefitting the Eagles. I have never seen it used more than once before in a game before that.

  6. It needs to apply to obvious gamesmanship too. Mahomes is great at improvising, fun to watch and deserves every accolade, but flopping to draw a personal foul with mere seconds left in a title game is where i think we should draw the line.

