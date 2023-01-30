Germaine Pratt apologizes for calling out Joseph Ossai: I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment

Posted by Charean Williams on January 30, 2023, 6:04 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt called out teammate Joseph Ossai as he walked to the locker room after a frustrating, last-second loss. Pratt was caught on video voicing his displeasure at Ossai’s unnecessary roughness penalty on Patrick Mahomes that moved the Chiefs into field goal range with eight seconds left.

Pratt tweeted Sunday night after seeing that the video had gone viral, explaining it was an emotional response to a painful moment.

Pratt apologized Monday.

“It’s a reaction that anybody has that’s a competitor. You know what was at stake in that moment,” Pratt said, via Shelby Dermer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “A guy made a mistake, over and done with it. I was emotional. I was in the moment. As a man, you can look yourself in the mirror and say I was wrong. I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment.”

Other Bengals had Ossai’s back in postgame interviews, with defensive tackle BJ Hill standing beside his teammate.

Ossai had five tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass breakup, but his 15-yard penalty set up Harrison Butker‘s 45-yard, game-winning field goal with three seconds left.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Germaine Pratt apologizes for calling out Joseph Ossai: I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment

  2. Wouldn’t have mattered if the refs decided to call any of the four penalties committed by the Chiefs on the play.

  4. It was a frustrating day for the Bengals. I think the Bengals would have won the game without all the calls going against them. Even if the game would have gone into overtime, I’m pretty sure the refs got the word that KC needed to be in the super bowl. Pratt has always been a great teammate and great person. They worked all season, and the refs beat them. Ossai didn’t lose the game, and neither did the Bengals.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.