Jalen Ramsey, Penei Sewell, Danielle Hunter among those added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2023, 10:49 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Eagles had eight players selected for the Pro Bowl and their trip to the Super Bowl means there will be a lot of replacements heading to Las Vegas in their place this week.

A number of those replacements were announced on Monday, including Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey will be taking the place of Darius Slay and his addition to the roster runs his string of Pro Bowl appearances to six straight.

Two Lions players have been named to their first Pro Bowl. Tackle Penei Sewell replaces Lane Johnson and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will take the place of A.J. Brown.

Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz were also added to the NFC side. They replace Haason Reddick and Jason Kelce.

Replacements for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Miles Sanders, and guard Landon Dickerson have not been named at this point

There is no Pro Bowl game this year. The players in attendance this week will participate in various skill competitions, a 7-on-7 flag football game and other activities instead.

5 responses to “Jalen Ramsey, Penei Sewell, Danielle Hunter among those added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

  3. Someone please explain to me that since there isn’t a Pro Bowl game, why do we still have roster shuffles for the Super Bowl and injuries?

  4. Unless they’re voted an All Pro by their peers, who really cares? Pro Bowl voting is nothing more than a popularity contest. And the Pro Bowl itself is a joke that should have been entirely done away with years ago. I’d hate to see a team lose one of their star players during a flag football game like the Patriot’s Robert Edwards did after the 1998 season, in the Rookie Beach Bowl that was part of Pro Bowl weekend at the time.

  5. Such a popular opinion to cancel the pro bowl! It’s just easier to come together online and express a collective desire to discard what you don’t like instead of coming up with better options isn’t it haters?

