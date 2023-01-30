Jessie Bates: I’d love to be back with Bengals, but that’s out of my control

Getty Images

Safety Jessie Bates has been a staple of the Bengals’ secondary since the team selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

But after five years with Cincinnati, Bates’ time with the franchise could be coming to an end.

The Bengals used the franchise tag to keep Bates in the fold last year and it’s unlikely they’d franchise him a second time. Bates didn’t even sign the tag and join the team at training camp until Aug. 23. He still had his usual strong season, posting a career-best four interceptions with eight passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Bengals also drafted a potential replacement for Bates with the 31st overall pick in 2022 in Daxton Hill.

After Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, Bates expressed appreciation for his time with Cincinnati.

“I’m super grateful — that’s all I could think about running off the field,” Bates said postgame, via Cincinnati Bengals Talk. “It’s where we were when I first got here and where it ended — just says a lot. … I’ve met a lot of great people in this locker room, in the training room, reporters, normal people in Cincinnati. I’ve built huge relationships, connections.

“So, if this is the end, I’m super grateful for the process. Super grateful for everything that I’ve learned here in Cincinnati, in my five years. We’ll see what happens.”

Bates reiterated those strong ties to the organization when asked directly if he’d like to be back for 2023.

“I’ve been drafted here. I became a man here,” Bates said. “I’d love to be here, but that’s out of my control. Whatever happens at the end of the day, I can say I love my brothers like no other. I played my heart out like no other. And that’s all you can really control, at the end of the day.

“I’ll be able to look back on this and learn from it and have those connections forever.”

Bates will surely have a market when he hits free agency. He’s started all 79 games in which he’s played since 2018, recording 14 interceptions, 43 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries.