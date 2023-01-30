Joe Burrow: This one hurts, but we will come back stronger

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 30, 2023, 9:46 AM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

On third-and-8 with 44 seconds left in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked by Chris Jones.

It would be Burrow’s last play, as Kansas City squibbed the kickoff following Harrison Butker’s game-winning 45-yard field goal that sailed through the uprights with three seconds on the clock.

Burrow finished the game 26-of-41 passing for 270 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. It was the first time Burrow had thrown multiple interceptions in a postseason game.

But Burrow also made some incredible, timely throws — like the 27-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins, the 35-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase on fourth-and-6, and the 23-yard pass to Hayden Hurst on third-and-16 with 1:03 on the clock.

Even as Burrow and the Bengals won’t head to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year, the quarterback said postgame that he’s encouraged the future.

“Even last year, the expectation was to always be in this game and to win it,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I think we have the guys in that room, going forward, that will put us in that position, along with the front office and the coaching staff.

“I feel very good about the direction that we’re headed in. We’ve been in this game for two straight years. We have won one and lost one. Obviously, this one hurts but we will come back stronger.”

Three years into his career, Burrow has undoubtedly positioned himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. Cincinnati picking up his fifth-year option in the spring will be nothing but a formality. But Burrow is also now eligible for a contract extension and arguably should become one of the highest-paid players in league history before the 2023 season begins.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Joe Burrow: This one hurts, but we will come back stronger

  1. Maybe next time the Bengals won’t be treated like a marked team by the league and refs for spoiling their magical “get high on your own supply” neutral site AFCC.

  2. Brother you’ve played 7 playoff games and have only played well in 2 of them. MAYBE 3, if you’re feeling generous about the Super Bowl. We’ll see about that comeback.

  3. You’re not a scrambler, Joe. The NFL wants to see scrambling quarterbacks. They’re more “exciting”, and therefore generate more revenue. Most have a certain other thing in common too, which the NFL wants to push, but we won’t talk about that.

  4. Disastrous referees aside, once again the Bengals are let down by an abysmal offensive line and rampant stupidity from a defensive player. I’ve seen this before many times. Snakebitten fanbase.

  5. Burrow played like a bum. Whine about the refs all you want, the Bengals just didn’t look very good yesterday

  6. Bengals were screwed by the refs, methinks that there is some PC narrative in play here behind the scenes.

  8. this was a reckoning for Burrowhead. He came outta of the gate in the NFL seemingly unable to do any wrong. Now he’s paying the NFL piper with 2 picks and an L in the AFCCG. Great talent and should be in the thick of it next year. Hopefully by then he’ll be able to grow some facial hair

  9. You had the ball with a tie game and couldn’t get it done Joe. Stop running your mouth and Do better next time

  10. IT wasn’t the calls the Chiefs got from the officials so much as what the officials let slide – the Chiefs got away with a lot of stuff that could have been called. Bengals probably win that game if the game was called fairly. Not saying the Bengals didn’t commit the penalties – maybe the one on Apple – that was ridiculous.

    I don’t have a stake here either way – I don’t care but because of the way the Chiefs won I am now pulling for the Eagles in the Super Bowl

  11. gritandgrind8 says:
    January 30, 2023 at 9:51 am

    Brother you’ve played 7 playoff games and have only played well in 2 of them. MAYBE 3, if you’re feeling generous about the Super Bowl. We’ll see about that comeback.

    &&&&&&&&&

    If not playing well wins 5 out of 7 games then they must be doing something right……

  12. Maybe tell your teammates to let their play do the talking next time. Enjoy this window because the bungles cant pay you, chase, higgins, boyd, mixon, an o-line, and a defense. the bungles window is closing in the next couple of years. Meanwhile, the chiefs traded Hill and built for the long-term.

  15. The division runs through Baltimore. This soft team has no answer for the leagues best defense. They need the refs to have a chance to beat anyone.

  16. Joe is going to have to come out in order to get the NFL script writers to write him into the SB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.