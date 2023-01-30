Ndamukong Suh set to play in a Super Bowl with his third different team

January 30, 2023
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII.

When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for the Buccaneers in their Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs.

That’s an extremely rare accomplishment in NFL history. Suh will join Rod Woodson (Steelers, Ravens, Raiders), Bill Romanowski (49ers, Broncos, Raiders), Preston Pearson (Colts, Steelers, Cowboys), Harry Swayne (Chargers, Broncos, Ravens) and Joe Jurevicius (Giants, Buccaneers, Seahawks) on the short list of players who have appeared in the Super Bowl for three different franchises.

A handful of other players have been on the roster of three different franchises that made the Super Bowl, but didn’t actually play in Super Bowls with all three teams.

No player has ever played on the winning team in the Super Bowl for three different franchises.

