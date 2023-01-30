On three fourth-down plays, quarterbacks aired it out

Two weeks ago, the football-following world was trying to understand why/how Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball five yards short of the sticks on fourth and eight, with the season on the line in the wild-card round. On Sunday, three quarterbacks showed a willingness and ability to throw past the sticks on a high-stakes fourth-down play.

In the NFC Championship, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw 29 yards downfield on fourth and three from the San Francisco 45.

In the AFC Championship, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce on fourth and one from the 14. More significantly, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow casually fired a 35-yard pass to a double-covered J’Marr Chase on fourth and six on the first play of the fourth quarter, while his team was trailing by seven.

Some would say that it helps to have Chase. Well, Cousins has Justin Jefferson. And Cousins didn’t throw the ball to Jefferson with the season on the line.

This is a prime example of the difference between those who get it done in the postseason, and those who don’t. On Sunday, Hurts, Mahomes, and Burrow weren’t simply trying to extend the drive by getting to the line to gain. They were using it as an opportunity to make something happen — and they have not only the will but the ability to get it done.

  1. To be fair, Tom Brady made a living converting 3rd and 4th downs throwing short passes and screens to his receivers and then getting the YAC for the first down. Not sure throwing passes that have a less than 25% completion percentage is the way to go on 4th downs- even if a couple of them worked this year.

  2. There is a weird thing going on with the league that is just now starting to get noticed. Teams cling to and overpay average QBs and wonder why they never get over the hump. The Raiders held on to Average Derek Carr for 9 years.. the Cowboys are holding on to average Dak Prescott for 7 .. the Vikings are holding on to average Kirk Cousins. The thing is.. kids coming out of college who 8 months ago were attending class at some state college, can put up similar numbers at a fraction of the price. There was an awakening to the over valuing of running backs.. maybe teams will wake up and see.. QBs aren’t as rare as teams think. Look no further than the 49ers who played well with 3.

  3. Two weeks ago, the football-following world was trying to understand why/how Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball five yards short of the sticks on fourth and eight, with the season on the line in the wild-card round.

    ===================

    And that’s why Kirk Cousins continues to rake in the guaranteed money while never accomplishing anything of note.

    It was a meaningless completion for meaningless yardage but it helped out his stats. You can’t point at his stats and say it was his fault but his situational awareness is one of the worst in the league.

