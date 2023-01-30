Report: DeMeco Ryans tells Broncos he is not interested in their head coaching job

Posted by Charean Williams on January 30, 2023, 5:25 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are expected to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans later this week, so it comes as no surprise that he won’t interview anywhere else.

Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette reports that Ryans has informed the Broncos that he is not interested in their head coaching job.

Paige calls Ryans the team’s “third No. 1 choice,” but it’s unclear what that means.

It also is unclear what the Broncos will do.

They have interviewed former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former Saints head coach Sean Payton, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Ryans and former Stanford coach David Shaw. Quinn is staying with the Cowboys, and the Harbaugh flirtation hasn’t turned into a commitment yet.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: DeMeco Ryans tells Broncos he is not interested in their head coaching job

  4. Harbaugh was the first #1 pick, Sean Payton the second #! pick. So that’s four #! picks Russell Wilson has cost the Broncos.

  6. I don’t see why Ryans would want to coach for the Texans. That’s were head coaches go to end their careers. Unless the ownership changes, Ryans should not go there.

  7. Russell Wilson is one problem, the lack of draft capital is another and being in the same division as KC and to a lesser extent the Chargers makes it that much harder.

    I don’t know how anyone can win there.

  8. Wilson has 30 parking spaces by the front door. The head coach has to park in the field out back.

  9. How much longer until Nathaniel Hackett is called back and eventually turns them down?

  11. Besides being stuck with Wilson as QB, having to answer to a 5 person ownership group might have something to do with it.

  12. Hey Denver, there’s always Matt Nagy. Don’t laugh. At this rate that’s who you may get stuck with.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.