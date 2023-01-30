Report: Raiders haven’t given Derek Carr permission to seek trade

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2023, 3:12 PM EST
NFL: DEC 24 Raiders at Steelers
Getty Images

The Raiders are a little more than two weeks away from a significant milestone in quarterback Derek Carr‘s contract.

Carr’s $32.9 million base salary for next year and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary will become fully guaranteed if he remains on the team on February 15, so there’s been plenty of speculation that the Raiders will try to put the framework of a trade in place ahead of that date. Carr has a role in that as he’d have to sign off on any trade, but he reportedly isn’t involving in talks with any team at this point.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Raiders have not granted Carr permission to talk to other teams about a trade at this point. Such conversations could also include possible adjustments to his contract, although the number of teams still looking for head coaches and/or offensive coordinators means that there are other complications to work around as well.

The Senior Bowl could provide an opportunity for Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler to have some discussions about Carr with other teams and, one way or another, there will be some news on the Carr front in the near future.

3 responses to “Report: Raiders haven’t given Derek Carr permission to seek trade

  1. Why should Carr do them any favors?! Let the raiders release him, and then he can be a free agent. Any other path is foolish. The real question will be whether the team who signs him (say the Jets for example) will make the raiders a trade proposal for Devante Adams

  2. There may be some momentum behind the idea of letting the situation play out, forcing the Raiders to cut him so a new contract can be drawn up by the team that signs him, and which he presumably wants to sign with, vs trading him and involving draft picks, and trying to force him to go where he doesn’t want to go. If I’m Carr, I’m not accepting any trade unless it is 100% favorable to me. Otherwise, I’d want to make my own deal with a team I wanted to go to.

  3. The Raiders have decided to cut ties with Carr, have a very short window to trade him, he has the ability to Veto any trade, but they won’t let him talk to anyone and try to help them get a deal done? This is fun. As in DysFUNctional.

