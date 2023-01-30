Top seeds meet in Super Bowl for first time since 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2023, 9:31 AM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Previews
Getty Images

The Eagles parlayed the No. 1 seed in the NFC into a Super Bowl berth. In the AFC, the Chiefs did the same.

It’s the first time in five years that both top seeds qualified for the Super Bowl.

The last time it happened came in 2017, when the top-seeded Eagles (who were nevertheless underdogs at home) won the NFC Championship and the top-seeded Patriots won the AFC crown.

That year became the fourth time in five years that the top seeds in each conference made it to the Super Bowl.

Before that, the two top seeds had made it to the Super Bowl only once during the period of 1994 through 2012. The exception came in 2009, when the Saints and Colts made it to Super Bowl XLIV.

It will become a little harder for the No. 1 seeds to make it if/when the conference championship games become neutral-site affairs. Even then, there’s hardly a presumption that both teams will make it. Since seeding was introduced in 1975 (previously, home-field advantage was based on a rotation), both top seeds have advanced to the Super Bowl only 13 times.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Top seeds meet in Super Bowl for first time since 2017

  1. Why would they move Conference Game Championships to a neutral site? They would lose revenue by doing so. Way more money would be made if they play at a home stadium.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.