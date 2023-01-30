Travis Kelce: “Cincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor”

Getty Images

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval went a little overboard in supporting the Bengals last week, and the Chiefs noticed.

Pureval issued a proclamation last week that referred to the Chiefs’ stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium” and said that Joe Burrow should take a paternity test to see if he’s Patrick Mahomes‘ father. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked some trash back at Pureval after beating the Bengals.

“Cincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor,” Kelce said.

In the postgame celebration, Kelce also addressed Pureval directly.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth, jabroni,” Kelce said.

Pureval went on Twitter afterward and accepted it.

“Yeah. Deserved that,” Pureval wrote. “Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year.”

Next year, Pureval will likely tone down the trash talk toward the Bengals’ opponents.