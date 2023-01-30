Travis Kelce is second only to Jerry Rice in career postseason catches, yards and touchdowns

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has officially become the second-most productive receiver in NFL postseason history.

Through Sunday’s AFC Championship Game win over the Bengals, Kelce is No. 2 in NFL history in postseason catches, postseason receiving yards and postseason touchdowns.

But Kelce has a long way to go to move into first place.: Just as he is in the regular season, Jerry Rice is No. 1 in all three career postseason receiving categories, and it isn’t close.

Rice has 151 career postseason catches; Kelce has 127.

Rice has 2,245 career postseason receiving yards; Kelce has 1,467.

Rice has 22 career postseason receiving touchdowns; Kelce has 15. (Rob Gronkowski also has 15.)

The 33-year-old Kelce may be able to keep playing long enough to threaten Rice’s postseason records for catches, and possibly touchdowns. The yardage record is probably out of reach. But to even come close to Rice’s postseason production is an extraordinary achievement, and will be a major part of his Hall of Fame resume.