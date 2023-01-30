Who will be the 49ers’ starting quarterback next season?

Getty Images

As of Sunday morning, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was potentially one game away from securing his status as the team’s starter for 2023, and possibly beyond. As of Monday morning, who knows who the quarterback of the 49ers will be?

The two quarterbacks under contract are Purdy (three more years) and Trey Lance (two, plus a possible fifth-year option).

Lance is recovering from a broken ankle that he suffered back in Week Two. Purdy has an elbow injury that may require surgery.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo — who seemed to be the only person on the sideline smiling on Sunday — will become a free agent and undoubtedly won’t be back.

Speaking of free agents, Tom Brady will hit the market in March. Three years ago, the 49ers rebuffed his interest. Last year, something seemed to be going on when, all in the same week: (1) Kyle Shanahan skipped the Scouting Combine; (2) Tom Brady was visiting his parents in San Mateo; and (3) new 49ers quarterbacks coach — and former Brady teammate at Michigan — Brian Griese had just arrived in town.

This year, will the 49ers once again try to land with the team he rooted for as a kid? Will the 49ers finally say yes to him?

The 49ers have been one of the best teams in the league without a high-end quarterback. With Brady, assuming he still has gas in the tank, the 49ers could finally get over the top.

That would be a fascinating depth chart. Brady, Lance, Purdy. Or they could trade Lance.

Regardless, QB1 will be the most important of them all. And it could indeed be Brady, 42 years after he personally attended the game that first made the 49ers into a team that other teams need to take seriously.