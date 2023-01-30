Wyatt Teller, Jamal Agnew among AFC Pro Bowl replacements

Getty Images

Three Bills players were named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster on Monday as replacements and there are a number of other players from other teams who have also been added to the mix.

Browns guard Wyatt Teller, Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew, Titans center Ben Jones, and Raiders punter A.J. Cole will also be in Las Vegas. The NFL has done away with the Pro Bowl game, so the players will be taking part in a variety of skills competitions and other activities.

Teller replaces Chiefs guard Joe Thuney and joins teammates Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, and Joel Bitonio on the roster. Jones will be replacing Thuney’s teammate Creed Humphrey and Cole was summoned to take the place of Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend.

Agnew is the only player replacing someone who isn’t from the Chiefs. Ravens kick returner Devin Duvernay pulled out due to the foot injury that ended his season.