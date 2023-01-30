Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow’s second contract: I think that starts now internally

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 30, 2023, 3:38 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Now that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has completed his third season, he’s eligible for a contract extension.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Burrow has certainly lived up to the lofty expectations that come with being selected first overall. He brought the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season and Cincinnati was a part of the NFL’s final four in 2022.

The Bengals will surely pick up his fifth-year option in the spring — unless they sign him to a lofty contract extension first. Either way, it stands to reason that Burrow will receive some financial security before the start of the 2023 regular season.

“Yeah, I think that starts now internally,” head coach Zac Taylor said in his Monday press conference when asked about Burrow being eligible for a second contract. “And so, again, just wrapped up with the team today. And as you go forward, you get a chance to start talking about Joe and all the other players who are up.”

Taylor was also asked how he’d quantify Burrow’s value to the franchise.

“Fortunately, I don’t have to put that on paper, in terms of what that is,” Taylor said. “That’s just the business we’re in right now. He’s everything we want to be about. He’s a hard worker. He cares about his teammates. He cares about where he’s from — Ohio. This fanbase, I think he represents us the right way.

“And so, we take a lot of pride in having Joe Burrow as our quarterback.”

In 2022, Burrow completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games. The Bengals are 24-17-1 in games Burrow has started since he entered the league in 2020.

12 responses to “Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow’s second contract: I think that starts now internally

  2. Bengals have already said they are going to make Burrow the highest paid QB in the league. Whats going to happen when they have to pay Higgins, Chase, Boyd and Mixon? They still need O line help. They better draft well the next 3 or 4 years because they aren’t going to have 3 #1 recievers very much longer.

  3. Dude is a baller!! A lot of really talented young QBs in the league. Hurts, Burrow, Mahomes, Herbert, and Lawrence. Wow.

  6. They are going to have to let Bates and others walk. It’s probably time to go younger and cheaper at tailback by releasing Joe Mixon. They may even need to try to trade Higgins for a couple of high draft picks. Burrow and Chase are not going to come cheap. There are a lot of older, quality guys on the roster, but tough choices have to be made.

  9. Something tells me he’s gonna take a Brady deal and make it easier to get a team around him. Just a bunch

  11. It won’t matter how much you pay him until you get him some competent protection.

