49ers get another third-round compensatory pick for Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

Getty Images

The 49ers are continuing to benefit from having a diverse staff of assistant coaches and personnel executives.

With the Texans hiring new head coach DeMeco Ryans off the 49ers’ staff, San Francisco will get yet another third-round compensatory pick.

In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager — or three third-round compensatory picks if two minorities were hired away by other teams.

For the 49ers, who already had Ran Carthon hired from their personnel department to become GM of the Titans, they’re now getting three third-round compensatory picks in this hiring cycle: 2023 and 2024 picks for Carthon and a 2025 pick for Ryans.

The 49ers also received third-round compensatory picks when the Commanders hired Martin Mayhew as General Manager, when the Jets hired Robert Saleh as head coach and when the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as head coach. They’ve now benefited from this rule with five different hirings, an impressive result for San Francisco.