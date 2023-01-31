49ers get another third-round compensatory pick for Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 31, 2023, 5:52 PM EST
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles
Getty Images

The 49ers are continuing to benefit from having a diverse staff of assistant coaches and personnel executives.

With the Texans hiring new head coach DeMeco Ryans off the 49ers’ staff, San Francisco will get yet another third-round compensatory pick.

In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager — or three third-round compensatory picks if two minorities were hired away by other teams.

For the 49ers, who already had Ran Carthon hired from their personnel department to become GM of the Titans, they’re now getting three third-round compensatory picks in this hiring cycle: 2023 and 2024 picks for Carthon and a 2025 pick for Ryans.

The 49ers also received third-round compensatory picks when the Commanders hired Martin Mayhew as General Manager, when the Jets hired Robert Saleh as head coach and when the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as head coach. They’ve now benefited from this rule with five different hirings, an impressive result for San Francisco.

12 responses to “49ers get another third-round compensatory pick for Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

  3. Goes to show how poor the other teams are developing talent in general. Also the 49ers appear to be the only team that has been significantly developing diverse talent before the rule even existed.

  4. The progressive policy of HOF coach Bill Walsh lives on. Giving minority candidates the chance to prove themselves when many teams only give lip service to that goal while only seriously concideration to white ones. Football, like the rest of America, is changing, too slowly for many minorities, but even a glacial pace is too fast for the MAGA crowd.

  7. 1.How in the world is it utterly racist?
    2.How does it discriminate against anyone?
    3.How is it absurd?
    A.Oh yeah, it asks for something different to be done.
    B.Oh yeah, it means someone else might have a chance.
    C.Oh yeah, you can’t stand it so that makes it absurd for anyone you don’t think deserves a chance.

  8. Kyle Shanahan is way ahead of everyone else. Anyone will look like a genius coaching all that talent they have on defense. Why in the world would he even consider hiring anyone who’s not a minority? Obviously, they weren’t winning because of Robert Saleh. The Jets are just now figuring that out. Houston will soon figure it out, too. Was anyone paying attention when all those New England coordinators left for head coaching jobs during the Brady era? They all got fired. But we were watching, and we learned from it, right? Lol. Holy Toledo! But, the NFL had to do something. Lots of owners won’t even consider hiring a black head coach. That’s their prerogative. They own the team. They should be able to discriminate if they choose. The 49ers aren’t trying to do any social reforms. They’re just looking at it as a competitive advantage to hire minorities as coordinators. Just keep Nick Bosa healthy, and the extra picks will continue coming.

  9. This policy seems so backwards to me, if you’re going to give two 3rd round picks, one should go to the team losing a minority and one should go to the team hiring a minority candidate.
    The way this policy is set up the incentive is to hire minorities to your lower positions hoping they’ll get poached and there’s a disincentive to hire minorities to be a head coach or general manager because you’re giving valuable compensation to your competitors.

  10. I like how the second minority candidate hired in the same year only brings back half the return of the first guy hired.

    It’s like acknowledgement the rule is stupid in the first place.

  11. I’d love to have been a fly on the wall when 32 ultra rich old white guys debated what they should be compensated for having a person who isn’t white hired from there staff.

    Makes me embarrassed to be white. Really does.

  12. So if 3 get hired in the same cycle is it still just 3 picks? Just curious….. rhetorical question lol

