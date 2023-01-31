49ers request interview with Chris Harris for defensive coordinator

January 31, 2023
The 49ers officially need a new defensive coordinator with DeMeco Ryans signing a contract to become the next Texans head coach and they’ve started to put together a list of candidates.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that they have requested an interview with Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. Word earlier this month had Harris set to join the Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator, but nothing official has been announced.

Harris has been with the Commanders since 2020 and he previously coached for the Jaguars and Bears. He also spent seven years in the NFL as a player with the Bears, Panthers, Lions, and Jaguars.

The 49ers also want to interview former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks and the opportunity to take over the league’s stingiest defense should be a coveted one around the league.

