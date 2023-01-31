Bengals-Chiefs averages 53.1 million viewers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2023, 10:13 AM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
The sequel did better than the original.

Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship 2.0 drew a bigger audience than Bengals-Chiefs 1.0.

Per CBS, 53.124 million on average watched the game on Sunday night. It’s an 11-percent increase over last year’s game between the same two teams.

The game peaked at nearly 59.374 million viewers, presumably late in the fourth quarter.

In all, it was the most-watched conference championship game in four years.

Which raises the same question we ask once the audience is released for every Super Bowl. During a great football game like that, what the hell is the rest of the country doing?

23 responses to “Bengals-Chiefs averages 53.1 million viewers

  53.1 million people that once again could not comprehend how a billion dollar league with million dollar first class athletes still cannot figure out the basic rules of the game and is unwilling or unable to field competent full time refereeing. Figure it out, Roger. This is what tarnishes your shield.

The dark cloud of gambling isn't going away and it will only get more dubious.

    The dark cloud of gambling isn’t going away and it will only get more dubious.

  2. NFL is king. The players play hurt. They give it their all. They take painkillers to be able to play. NBA and MLB guys take nights off just to rest. Yes, there are more games, but the sport is no way near as brutal as old fashioned gridiron football. Most grown men would not survive 10 snaps in an NFL game.

  4. The NFL is just fine with their fixed outcomes. All of us can see the missed calls that happen regularly but the NFL obviously doesn’t care. Maybe, the networks can get them to correct things.

  5. You guys think this was fixed?

    This was amateurs’ hour.

    Go back and watch Super Bowl 40 when the NFL wanted Bettis to get a ring in his hometown of Detroit.

    It started with the Seahawks throwing the first TD pass and it being nullified by offensive PI which the announcers said “I guess I missed it” and which was never called at the time.

    But the coup de grâce was a pass to the five by Seattle called back for holding which, again, the announcers shook their heads over.

    But here’s where it got funny.

    The next play Hasselbeck threw a pick and as the guy was running it back, Hasselbeck tackled him around the ankles. They threw a 15 yard penalty on Hasselbeck for a low block.

    That penalty put Pittsburgh in position for what was ultimately the winning TD.

    There were tons of articles from around the country about what a joke that game was.

    YES it’s fixed.

    And NO the NFL doesn’t care that you don’t like it.

  7. Parts of the country were in a drunken stupor for opposite reasons.
    And hard as it is to believe, some people don’t really care about football.

  9. elisuperbowlmvp says:
    January 31, 2023 at 10:17 am
    Completely agree. Yet the viewer numbers prove otherwise. The league has fans wrapped around their fingers and I don’t get it. I didn’t watch. I won’t watch the Super Bowl. Simply put the fans are nearly 100% for better refereeing and know most games will be determined partly to fully based on inept refs calls. But guess what? They still watch, and I don’t get it. If people know something is wrong why keep expecting it to change? I don’t drive down the road expecting my flat tire to fix itself.

  10. The public and the NFL continue to prove Mark Cuban wrong. He’s just pissed he bought into the wrong pro sports league.

  11. Rigged…. Look no further than the KC/Cinci game last year. Mahomes played a perfect half, couldn’t miss…. Then the 2nd half he just up and forgets how to play footballcboosing not to throw to wide open receivers.. The league knew their precious LA market couldn’t compete with KC, yet Cinci was new to the playoffs so they were paired with LA to give LA a believable win. No way LA could compete with KC so Cinci was put in place. I knew last year Mahomes would be rewarded for his 2nd half “performance”. The bad thing is a lot of it came at Cinci’s expense. And the LA market is still horrible. The small markets make the NFL great, no matter the puppeteering.

  12. I know it means nothing because the masses will always watch and more will keep watching but the gambling, the greed, the corruption, man am I fading away from football. Sad.

  13. The new Brady-Manning rivalry. These two QBs will be dueling for many years to come.

  15. Man, what a bunch of whiners. Have some class Bengals fans, your team had a great year and fell just short of getting to the big game. Was the game ugly? Sure, but on both sides. Not sure what to expect in the Super Bowl, this 17 game season may be a bit much for players to stay healthy. The Chiefs have a number of players dinged up, and honestly Hurts doesn’t look 100% either. I guess we will see in a couple of weeks.

  16. Misleading. This is not indicative of the popularity of the teams. “AFC Championship game drew 53.1 million viewers.” Any 2 NFL teams in this game would have garnered the same viewership.

  NHL players say hi.
    January 31, 2023 at 10:19 am
    NFL is king. The players play hurt. They give it their all. They take painkillers to be able to play. NBA and MLB guys take nights off just to rest. Yes, there are more games, but the sport is no way near as brutal as old fashioned gridiron football. Most grown men would not survive 10 snaps in an NFL game.

    ————-

    NHL players say hi.

  20. I watched both games in a bar with about 100 other people. How many other bars around the country had the game on and how do they account for those people?

  Your second paragraph contradicts your first. If it's just that the refs are incompetent, what does gambling have to do with that?

    The dark cloud of gambling isn’t going away and it will only get more dubious.”

    Your second paragraph contradicts your first. If it’s just that the refs are incompetent, what does gambling have to do with that?

