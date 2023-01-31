Brandon Beane: The only thing I’d criticize Josh Allen for is taking too many hits

January 31, 2023
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has no doubts about Josh Allen as his franchise quarterback. But he does want to see Allen do more to protect himself on the field.

Allen had a career-high 124 rushing attempts in 2022, and he also took 33 sacks, the second-most in his career. Beane thinks that’s something Allen can work on.

“The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

The Bills still believe they have a wide-open Super Bowl window with the 26-year-old Allen under contract through 2028. But injuries to Allen could derail those plans, and Beane knows that keeping Allen healthy is a top priority.

  1. But, but, but…..we were told how great it is to play hero ball and show how tough he is at 43 mil per.

  2. There’s two kinds of QBs in the NFL. Designated Star QBs (ones they profit off) and the others (who they don’t profit off). Star QBs get flags whenever a defender barley touches them, they others just get beat up and hardly ever draw a flag. Josh is in the other category…

  3. Still don’t understand how he gets a pass. He clearly hasn’t won anything yet and he constantly turns the ball over at crucial moments. He struggles against good teams. I get he has everything you want in a QB. Big, tall, blue eyes, strong arm….but he isn’t getting the job done. Baffles me.

  4. The playoffs are not as entertaining without Allen. Beane and company need to field a better team around Allen.

  5. Or, instead of drafting and signing 10 DL men, maybe you (Beane) could draft/sign some capable OL men and help the kid out! McD is a defensive minded coach, but the approach this team has taken (i.e. mega-focus on defense) is ridiculous. It’s a wonder Allen didn’t suffer the same result to his elbow as Purdy this year. Wake up Beane!

  8. Might wanna get him an O-Line brando. ALso, he probably should work on not fumbling and throwing red zone INTs, and he needs a RB to help block and has some physicality to take some pressure off of his running 124 times a season, oh and another WR so he can get the ball out quicker….sheesh..thats alot of stuff it sounds like YOU have to do Brandon.

  9. Anybody who thinks Josh Allen and/or the Bills are going away are sorely mistaken. The UCL injury did affect him and he’s got plenty of time to heal. Be back next year much to the haters dismay.

  10. He should also add the sometimes bonehead decisions and untimely fumbles, but other than that, he’s a quality QB who carries his team. Definitely, needs a running game, so it’s not all on him.

  12. Two things to add to that list
    1) Be more careful with the football, especially when passing. Way too many bad interceptions

    2) This is more on McDermott and Ken Dorsey, but he HAS to get rid of the ball sooner. Takes way too long to get rid of it or throw it away. Doesn’t help when you have a Swiss cheese like offensive line

  13. Well if Beane had signed/drafted a running back that was as physical a runner as Allen he wouldn’t have had to get all those bruises. Or better offensive linemen that don’t force him to move when they collapse too quickly before receivers get open.
    But sure, criticize the guy whose lumps papered over your inept roster build…

  14. That style of play is completely unsustainable. It’s a matter of time before one of his knees pays the price for his machismo.

