Brock Purdy weighing options on his elbow, hopes to make a decision soon

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is awaiting second opinions on his injured right elbow to make a decision on the course of action. Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament on the sixth play of Sunday’s game when Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick pinned Purdy’s arm as Purdy was in his throwing motion.

“I still have some options to weigh and will make a final decision soon,” Purdy said Tuesday, via video from Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

The 49ers’ team doctors are recommending surgery.

Purdy’s rehab is expected to take six months.

“I’ve heard multiple things,” Purdy said. “I think in that scenario that would be six months ready to go. I think in that scenario they said after three months, you can start throwing and getting into a throwing program and getting into a routine. I think six months would be like when you’re allowed to just go and practice and be part of everything. That’s a scenario, but I definitely have some other options, too. So definitely going to go through these MRI scans and make a decision, hopefully soon.”

Purdy expects to be ready for the 2023 season.

“I’ll be ready come camp and honestly what matters to me most is being able to play for the season,” he said.

But with no guarantee on Purdy’s availability, the 49ers have some decisions to make at the position. They played four quarterbacks this season and ended the NFC Championship Game without a healthy one as Purdy was unable to throw but had to return after Josh Johnson‘s concussion.

Trey Lance, who broke his ankle in the second game of the season, is close to being cleared to return. Jimmy Garoppolo is scheduled for free agency.