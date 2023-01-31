Broncos regard report of eleventh-hour effort to hire DeMeco Ryans as “complete fabrication”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2023, 5:34 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

It’s time to start popping the popcorn.

In the aftermath of the Broncos hiring Sean Payton to coach the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Broncos “spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the Texans.” Rapoport also has reported that, after Ryans agreed to terms with the Texans, the Broncos pivoted to Payton.

In response, the Broncos are making it known to numerous reporters that they did not attempt to hire Ryans today, and that they have had no contact with him — directly or indirectly — since last week.

One source with knowledge of the situation described the report as a “complete fabrication.” The source said that there has been no communication with Ryans or his agent, directly or indirectly, since last week. Nothing through players, intermediaries, or back channels.

The source was as emphatic with me as any source has ever been. But Rapoport’s report remains up.

Making it all more intriguing is that Rapoport works for a media outlet that is partially owned by the Broncos, since the 32 teams equally own the NFL and its various properties.

It creates quite a standoff, one that could be resolved ultimately with the involvement of 345 Park Avenue. The Broncos seem to be very upset. Rapoport is standing firm.

Who knows what the truth really is on this one? But if the Broncos did indeed spend Tuesday trying to hire Ryans before pivoting to Payton, I’d love to know how much time was devoted to trying to hire Ryans before the move was made to Payton.

Given that the Broncos had to do a deal both with the Saints for compensation for Payton and with Payton for his contract, it seems like it was a pretty damn full day.

2 responses to “Broncos regard report of eleventh-hour effort to hire DeMeco Ryans as “complete fabrication”

  1. Denver will release Wilson in June 2024. They are stuck with him next year because they would carry something like $107m in dead cap money if they cut him this upcoming June. That’s too much to survive.

    Cutting him in 2024 will cost them just under $50m in dead cap in 2024 and about $55m in 2025, then they’ll be off the hook. Not optimal, but better than having a toxic locker room. The cap generally goes up each year and Atlanta survived, if you want to call it that, a $40m dead cap hit in 2023 due to Matt Ryan’s trade.

    Still not good though. Starting 2025 season with a new quarterback and a $55m cap hit means a really bad product on the field for at least a couple years.

    Best case, they strike gold with a rookie quarterback in 2025 and get five-years of bargain production under a rookie contract. They start forming a team around that quarterback 2025 – 2027, really start competing again somewhere around 2027 or 2028.
    Going to be a long haul for Denver. I doubt Wilson is salvageable. He’s been exposed and his team doesn’t like him. Something that was covered up in Seattle. What a mess.

  2. Will be interesting to see if Sean Payton can coach Russell Wilson as well as Drew Brees coached Sean Payton. (Yes – you read that correctly)

