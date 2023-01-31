Broncos set to hire Sean Payton as head coach

Getty Images

The Broncos are closing in on hiring Sean Payton.

Payton will be Denver’s next head coach after an agreement was reached today, according to multiple reports.

That brings Payton back after a year off, and gives Denver its best hope of revitalizing an offense that fell apart last year after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Payton was viewed as the Broncos’ first choice throughout this coaching cycle, but it was unclear whether they’d be able to reach a deal, both with Payton and with the Saints for the appropriate compensation.

Now the deals have been reached, and Payton is on his way to Denver.