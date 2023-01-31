Broncos set to hire Sean Payton as head coach

The Broncos are closing in on hiring Sean Payton.

Payton will be Denver’s next head coach after an agreement was reached today, according to multiple reports.

That brings Payton back after a year off, and gives Denver its best hope of revitalizing an offense that fell apart last year after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Payton was viewed as the Broncos’ first choice throughout this coaching cycle, but it was unclear whether they’d be able to reach a deal, both with Payton and with the Saints for the appropriate compensation.

Now the deals have been reached, and Payton is on his way to Denver.

  1. Man, how does he turn Russ around? Must be a huge check coming his way…

  2. Thank goodness that drama is over with. I sure hope the Saints got what they wanted and weren’t fleeced.

  4. Yikes. Money must have been too much for Payton to turn away.

    Wilson is finished. With the draft picks they will be giving up for Payton, the Broncos will be irrelevant for another decade.

  5. Reportedly the Broncos will send a first-round pick in 2023 and early pick next year. I’ll take it. Thank you Sean and good luck.

    Signed,

    Saints Fan

  7. No draft chips
    Russel’s arm is shot

    Either Payton goes full rebuild or gets exposed for being overrated like DITKA did.

  8. Saint’s get Denver’s 2023 1st round, and their 2024 2nd round picks. Denver gets the Saint’s 2024 3rd round pick.

  13. Is this the same Sean Payton who quit his job coaching the Saints after going just ONE season without a franchise QB?

  16. Overrated and overhyped in my opinion. Payton gutted the saints,left them in cap hell and was mediocre at best without his hall of fame quarterback. Another franchise altering mistake in my estimation.

  17. And in the 2026 draft, the NFL welcomes the Denver Broncos back to Day 1,2 of the NFL Draft. Picking 5th.

  21. Are they sending Wilson to the Saints? Only deal I would take after that disastrous contract!!

  23. Mortgaged the future for a washed up QB and the
    mortgaged more of the future for coach who hasn’t won’t anything in 10+ years who’s going to fix him?

  25. Sean Payton is Mike McCarthy with better PR. Just look at the resumes and you will see the same coach. However, one will not cost anything but money after he gets fired by Jerruh. The other just cost a team 1st and 2nd round picks.

    Broncos got fleeced.

  27. If he can make Tayson Hill look good at QB he can work something up with Russ. That said, He’s going to regret not waiting a year and getting the San Diego job.

  28. Another site is reporting that the Broncos are giving up a 1st round pick this year and a 2nd round next year, while getting a 3rd round back from the Saints next year. Poor Broncos.

  29. Desperate times call for desperate measures. A week ago the cost for Payton was too high. Turned down by Harbaugh and Ryans, and the coaching search was making the new owners look foolish. Now the Broncos are willing to pay. We’ll see.

  30. I just don’t see how this isn’t about the paycheck.

    Next year there are going to be far better options available from a roster, location and franchise perspective.

    Both Los Angeles teams could have openings. Buffalo could be open if they don’t get to the AFC Championship Game. Cleveland could possibly be open. Pittsburgh is a possibility. If the Packers don’t move Rodgers Green Bay could be available where you could potentially coach him in his final season in 2024 and get to handpick the rookie or replacement for the future. The Jets could be open. Detroit probably will be. Dallas could be, and you would have the choice of Dak Prescott or someone else.

    I just don’t get this decision.

  31. Payton knows what he’s gettIng in Wilson. If he can turn the sorry Saints around, he can do the same for the Broncos.

  32. Now we can read all the stories about how the AFC West has improved so much the Chiefs won’t even make the playoffs. Yea right

  33. As a Cardinals fan….I’m sad! I would have given up the picks to get him. Thanks Mike! Bring in someone who’s never been a HC and try getting him to tell Kyler what to do. Even Larry Fitzgerald said, ‘it’s a no brainer’ to get Payton

  34. Loomis needs to be fired, if not imprisoned. He blew up this draft last year for absolutely nothing, and now gets fleeced with the last pick in the first round. The Saints need way too much to settle for that.

  36. Not a great deal for either party, Denver have just dug a deeper hole for themselves, with the picks they’re giving up and Payton likely to destroy his over blown reputation

  37. Now its prove it time after most assuredly being paid a pretty dime ..perhaps might be a few games up in the standings but like most of you here sure not expecting much from the so called genius,so how many seasons will it take before they are not just pure crap ??

  39. I guess we’ll see what happens. I think Payton’s way over-rated.

    In 2018, Sean Payton, with the 14th overall pick in the first round, selected Marcus Davenport and passed on Lamar Jackson (who fell to the 32nd slot in the first round).

    You know why?

    Because he thought that he could turn Taysom Hill into the “next Steve Young”.

    Because Payton really believed that he was the “Quarterback Whisperer”.

  40. Looks like the are going to Bengals and Colts route, trying to be humiliatingly bad enough to land the top pick and hope to win the QB lottery.

  41. Denver has shown a remarkable ability to improve teams with their trades. Not their own team, but the others they trade with.

  42. The Broncos will be on National Television for as long as Sean Payton is the head coach. The Wal Mart brother gave Sean a offer he couldn’t refuse. I also think the unofficial Commissioner Jerry Jones had a hand in it too, since he is close to the Wal Mart clan and their all from the same pot-Arkansas. I expect Payton to have success with Russ for the duration of Russ contract. It’ll be interesting to know how long Payton contract terms are.

    I also think bringing Payton to Denver will enhance the new owners the opportunity to build a new stadium (probably in the suburbs of Denver) down the road. It’s exciting times in Broncos nation.

  43. Russ and Drew Brees measurements are equally the same. Payton has his seasoned quarterback, so implementing his system should fit Russ to start cooking again.

  44. “Offense that fell apart after trading for Russell Wilson.”

    Those of us who actually watch the NFC West instead of repeating whatever SportsCenter says saw this coming a mile away

