Cam Jordan added to Pro Bowl roster

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
NFL: JAN 01 Saints at Eagles
Getty Images

The Pro Bowl roster originally had 88 players on it. It now is well over 100 with Pro Bowlers on the Super Bowl teams unable to participate along with the withdrawals of injured players.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is the latest addition.

His agent, Doug Hendrickson, tweeted that Jordan will serve as a replacement player in the games. It is unclear who Jordan replaces.

It is Jordan’s eighth Pro Bowl in 12 seasons and his sixth in a row.

He made 66 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 2022.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Cam Jordan added to Pro Bowl roster

  1. 1/4 of the roster is different from the announcement. This is the most borked up mess that’s really beneath the NFL’s level standard of excellence.

    They just need to go back to the old days of the post SB game in Hawaii and pay them big bucks to win the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.