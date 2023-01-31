DeMeco Ryans agrees to become next Texans head coach

January 31, 2023
DeMeco Ryans is heading back to Houston.

According to multiple reports, Ryans has agreed to terms with the Texans on a contract to become their next head coach. Things have been pointing in this direction for the last few days and Ryans had a second interview with the Texans after the 49ers’ loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Ryans spent the last two seasons as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator and the 49ers allowed the fewest points in the league during the 2022 season. Ryans was previously the inside linebackers coach for the Niners and he moved into coaching after a 10-year playing career.

The first six of those seasons were spent with the Texans, who made Ryans the 33rd overall pick of the 2006 draft. He made an All-Pro team with Houston before moving on to the Eagles for the final four years of his playing career.

Ryans becomes the fifth Texans head coach since the start of the 2020 season and the hope in Houston will be that he stops the carousel from taking another spin for many years.

  2. Congratulations to Demeco. Appreciate all you did for the 49ers defense. Well deserved.

  5. Texans love working with the Peter Principle. They keep hiring people who were once great as coordinators but not so competent as a HC.

  6. Good move for them. Now they have to nail a quarterback pick and hire the right OC too or it becomes Robert Saleh 2.0.

  8. Great hire. He was excellent in SF. One question. Who is “in charge” Demeco or Caserio? In SF, Kyle is clearly in charge, although Lynch has responsibility for the draft. But if Kyle didn’t like job Lynch was doing, Lynch would be gone

  10. Best thing to happen, no pressure to be good, but tricks the fans to buy those season tickets/merchandise next year. Cal knows what he’s doing to keep that gravy train rolling….of course Ryan’s will be gone in 2-3yrs…

  11. This is a great hire. Hes a good coach people love him. The only concern I have is if he starts losing offensive coordinators as they go after other head coaching jobs. I don’t want it to be Dan Quinn 2.0

  12. Good hire… hopefully ownership gives him more than one season to turn around this perennially terrible franchise unlike the last two guys.

  13. Definitely will be rooting for the Texans as long as their interests doesn’t conflict with ours.

  14. Would not be a surprise if Texans traded back, drafted some studs on Defense, and turn Davis Mills into Brock Purdy’s twin brother. I like the direction Houston is going with this head coach.

  16. A solid, serious hire, for a franchise that has been unserious for quite some time. Hope for his sake, the FO and ownership get their act together.

  18. I don’t understand the hype with this guy. Robert Saleh looked pretty good coaching that defense and everyone can see what a clown he is as a head coach. This guy will be no different. FYI, he had no answers for the Chiefs during the regular season, some defensive guru he is though.

  20. Always liked him from his days playing in Philly to admiring the job he did with the defense in SF. He’s very deserving of this opportunity & hope he makes the best of it. The Texan fans deserve something to cheer about after going through the Watson nightmare

  21. Earned the job being an excellent DC. Always nice to see defensive coaches as HCs as so many alleged offensive wizards flame out.

  22. Good young coach and abundance of picks.
    This is the first positive step this franchise has made in years.

  25. Not sure if a DC is the way to go…. But he is one of the best coordinators available
    Glad it wasn’t Dan Quinn

  26. Good situation. The Texans didn’t care about the last two coaches due to the ongoing rebuild. Ryans is the guy to lead them forward.

  27. In DeMeco’s final year at Alabama he became the first football player to win the NCAA award for excellent in Academics, Athletics and Altruism (AAA). He was born to lead, great personailt, knows football, etc. Compared to mind-baffling hires of David Culley and Lovey Smith, the Texans finally (it only took Caserio 3 attempts, now if he can fix drafting never players like Stingley over Sauce Gardner, and other colossal draft failures) hit a home run with their head coaching hire. Texan fans will appreciate not giving up long drive after long drive after long drive for another TD.

