DeMeco Ryans: Being Texans head coach is my dream job

Getty Images

The Texans have officially hired DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach.

The team announced the hiring shortly after reports on Tuesday afternoon indicated that they had agreed to a deal with the former 49ers defensive coordinator. Before Ryans became a coach, he was taken 33rd overall by the Texans in 2016 and spent six years playing linebacker in Houston.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of his hiring, Ryans referenced his history with the organization while saying the Texans job is one he’s always had his eyes on.

“Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town,” Ryans said. “I have been around the game of football my entire life and I’ve always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach. We’re going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Ryans will now get to work filling out his staff and the offensive coordinator hire will be a key choice for a team that’s expected to take a quarterback with the second overall pick this year.