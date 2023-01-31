DeMeco Ryans completes second interview with Texans

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2023, 1:24 PM EST
The Texans have completed their second interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

“We have completed additional discussions with DeMeco Ryans regarding our head coaching position,” the Texans said in a statement Tuesday.

The Texans are expected to name Ryans as the sixth head coach in team history sometime this week.

He remains a fan favorite in Houston after six seasons and two Pro Bowls with the team as a player from 2006-11.

Ryans will provide stability to a franchise that has had four head coaches the past three seasons. They fired Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season with Romeo Crennel finishing as the interim coach before David Culley and Lovie Smith became one-and-done head coaches.

Since their last playoff appearance in 2019, the Texans are 11-38-1. They hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, having won their last game of the season to lose the No. 1 overall selection to Chicago.

Ryans oversaw the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense in yards and points in 2022.

The Broncos also reportedly had Ryans as their top option, and their head coaching job remains open.

  1. Help me out with how hiring a new head coach will provide stability… Don’t we have to wait until the end of next season to find out if that is true?

  2. It will take a big man to take that gig… but still less of a minefield than the Broncos.

    What’s interesting about this with him being a defensive guy is, what if they go against all conventional wisdom, don’t trade up to #1 for a QB but stay at #2 and take Anderson or Carter? That would blow up all kinds of mock draft scenarios.

  3. They will absolutely not do better than Ryans, and I don’t think they could get away with another one-year experiment, so he should be around for a while.

    Probably a new QB in the draft and more high-pick young talent. They could get back into division contention pretty quickly.

  4. Didn’t Ryans tell the Broncos thanks but no thanks? Appears that Russell and his new contract has become radioactive to coaching hires..

  5. As a Texans fan, I’m really hopeful that this is how things land. He’s earned tremendous respect with all sorts. That’s hard to do if you aren’t genuinely ‘the guy’.

    If he can build a defense that even comes close to what we saw out of SF this year, that will be foundational for a winning team. You’re in every game just based on how hard you make it on the opponent to run an effective offense.

    The obvious questions about Meco are around his overall experience. Running the whole show is a big step up in responsibility. Hopefully the Texans are willing to spend to put an ‘Ace’ OC and ‘Ace’ game management coach in place to help him succeed.

