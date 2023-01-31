Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense

Getty Images

The Falcons are reportedly making another addition to their defensive coaching squad.

They hired Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator and they will be hiring longtime NFL assistant Jerry Gray as well. The Falcons announced that Gray will be joining Arthur Smith’s staff as the assistant head coach/defense for the 2023 season.

Gray spent the last three seasons as the defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator with the Packers. He had a three-year stint as the Titans defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2013 and Smith was a defensive quality control assistant in Tennessee during the first of those seasons.

Gray was also the Bills’ defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2005 and he had an earlier stint as a Titans assistant in addition to stints with Washington, Seattle, and Minnesota.