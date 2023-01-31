Hendon Hooker expects to return in time for training camp

Getty Images

University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker expects to be back in time for training camp this summer.

Hooker underwent surgery to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 13. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, who is the Rams and Dodgers team physician.

“It will be a better version of Hendon Hooker, the best we’ve seen yet,” Hooker said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Hooker accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, though he couldn’t do on-field work after injuring his knee in a Nov. 20 game against South Carolina. He won’t run at Tennessee’s Pro Day on March 30, but plans to warm up and “stride it out” to show the progress he is making.

“I’m doing really well, putting 100 percent weight on it,” Hooker said. “I’m able to do exercises without my brace. I’ll throw sitting down some. Nothing too crazy on my knee where I’m twisting and turning on it, just taking it slow and all the precautions.”