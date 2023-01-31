Jeff Nixon set to interview for Cowboys offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening.

Nixon is not currently listed as a member of Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina, but he spent the last three seasons with the team. He was the interim offensive coordinator in 2021 after Joe Brady was fired and he added the assistant head coach title ahead of the 2022 season.

The Cowboys had former Jets, Rams, and Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on staff as an analyst in 2022 and he’s been mentioned as another coordinator candidate in Dallas.