Jeff Nixon set to interview for Cowboys offensive coordinator

The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening.

Nixon is not currently listed as a member of Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina, but he spent the last three seasons with the team. He was the interim offensive coordinator in 2021 after Joe Brady was fired and he added the assistant head coach title ahead of the 2022 season.

The Cowboys had former Jets, Rams, and Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on staff as an analyst in 2022 and he’s been mentioned as another coordinator candidate in Dallas.

  1. You would think he is a good rb coach cause he had cmc.. but when cmc was traded, the running game fell apart. Don’t hire this clown

  2. McCarthy is as in command of his job there as an inmate is over a prison warden! He has no real power or control over his staff, his role, his daily responsibilities, etc.! I admit to never having been a fan of his as a coach or personality, but it takes a certain lack of self-respect and dignity to work in an environment where you’re constantly micromanaged, emasculated, and humiliated like this and are head coach in name only! If he had any real market value or/and dignity at all, he’d walk for a legitimate head coaching opportunity!

