New Broncos owners seem to be unwilling to break the bank

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2023, 9:41 AM EST
The Denver Broncos, as perceptions go, will lose a tug of war with one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional teams in recent years for the services of DeMeco Ryans. But if the Broncos really wanted Ryans, or any other candidate to coach the team, the Broncos could easily get him.

The Broncos could simply blow the financial curve, offering Ryans dramatically more than whatever the Texans will be paying.

Whatever the Texans are paying, the Broncos can afford more. Much more.

Primary owner Rob Walton has a net worth of $70 billion. His daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner, surely have personal holdings that start with a “B,” too.

That allows them to get any “A” list coach they want. If they’re willing to spend so much that the coach won’t say no.

So why wouldn’t they throw money at Ryans or Jim Harbaugh or whoever they decide they want? Well, they’re the new kids on the block. The latest members of Club Oligarch. And it would be immediately frowned upon by the folks with resting rich face to overpay for coaches, since that will force the other multibillionaires to do the same.

That’s the dilemma for new ownership in Denver. Allowing the sense to be created that the job isn’t desirable vs. writing a check that will piss off their peers at a time when they’re trying to keep a low profile.

And so, as we mentioned last night on Twitter, the Wal-Mart moguls are learning that this new business is a lot tougher to navigate than the mega-chain of low-cost stores Rob’s father, Sam, founded in 1962.

In the latter, your competitors are mortal enemies to be vanquished. In the former, your competitors are business partners to be placated.

For now, that could be keeping the Broncos from breaking the bank to get whichever coach they may want. Even though they easily could.

  1. Pretty sure running and navigating a near 400B dollar Walmart empire is more complicated then an NFL team.

  4. Or, just a thought, maybe billionaires don’t become billionaires by overspending on things just because they can.

  5. I don’t think a couple/few million difference would be something 1 billionaire can do and the other can’t. Maybe he’s been warned by others about what new “green” owners are like, maybe he doesn’t like that they have no draft stock. Maybe he doesn’t want to walk in where the owners have handcuffed him to a QB that is clearly going to be the last man standing if he doesn’t kill it the first year. Maybe he recognizes the Chiefs own the AFCW for another 10 years. I dunno

  6. They became wealthy by squeezing their workers to the point where Walmart is the biggest recipient of food stamps in the country and their suppliers to the point where margins are a hair above zero.

    What makes anyone think these people will break the bank?

  7. Rich people don’t get rich or stay rich by being stupid and wasting money overpaying for everything.

  8. It may be a tinge sadistic but seeing powerful billionaires fall flat on their faces ( Tepper, Waltons et al) is gratifying to us working stiffs

  9. Being rich doesn’t mean you overpay or make stupid money decisions. Hire the right person and support them.

  10. Doubt it is the money, with coach’s ego they would jump at about any NFL head coach job (only very few are conceited enough, Payton, to base it strictly on money) but it is looking like all the candidates look at it as a no-win situation 100% due to Russ. Russ is entitled, the ownership/management and he puts himself above all the other players causing major friction in the locker room. Then the interviewing coach has to wonder if Russ’s entitlement puts him above the coach with anything the coach does, does Russ run to the owner to get his way. Finally, maybe all of them after taking a look at Russ have deemed he is unfixable, especially with the aforementioned with lackadaisical help from the rest of the team and undermined coaching.

  11. It isn’t necessary to find a good coach. Why pay through the nose of a candidate that has only been a D-coordinator for two years and really only has coached at one NFL franchise? Lots of coaches can coach that defense. I wouldn’t hire Ryans right now and I wouldn’t give up a 1st and pay $20M to Sean Payton. Lots of hungry coaches out there that have good backgrounds, just have to be a little creative in your search.

  12. I think it’s more a sign they know any coach is a 1-2 year rental, depending how long they take to cut ties with Wilson. Why break the bank now on a short term coach.

  13. What is overlooked in the article is the reality that smart wealthy business men get (and STAY) that way by not throwing money around like it was confetti.

    Can they afford to spend it, yes, is it wise to do so is a completely different matter.

    Personally I see nothing in Ryans’ resume that says “this is the guy”, this is a top tier HC and he needs to be paid like it. Is there? If there is please show me.

    How about we let Ryans’ get a SB or multiple playoff appearances under his belt as a HC before we talk about ‘breaking the bank’ for him.

  14. Maybe it has nothing to do with the money, and everything to do with the ownership structure. Too many Chefs in the kitchen is going to be a HUGE turnoff for any “A” list coach who doesn’t wanna be answering questions night and day to multiple bosses who think they know best, and Denver has WAY too many voices in that room right now

