On decision not to hire Steve Wilks, David Tepper touts diversity elsewhere in his organization

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2023, 4:52 PM EST
Carolina Panthers Introduce Frank Reich as Head Coach
The lawyer representing former interim Panthers coach Steve Wilks made it clear last week that Wilks likely will be adding the Panthers to the pending litigation arising from decades of allegedly discriminatory hiring practices. In Tuesday’s 40-minute press conference that introduced new coach Frank Reich, Wilks’s name never came up.

After the event, owner David Tepper took questions from the media. In one clip that has landed on Twitter, Tepper defended the hiring of another white head coach despite Wilks winning six of 12 games — and apparently winning over the locker room.

In doing so, Tepper pointed out that there is diversity elsewhere in the organization.

“I think that you should look first at our executive team, and inside the building,” Tepper said. “And look at who we have in different positions inside the building. Our president is a woman. We probably have the most diverse executive team in the NFL right now. We have two African-Americans. We are probably a minority of white men on our executive team right now. That’s where it starts. That’s America. OK? That’s the process.

“And that’s the process I’m talking about here. You don’t want an old-boys network. I don’t care, the old-boys network works all kinds of different ways, OK? Unfortunately in this case it’s a detriment, because most of the old boys were white. That should be your main focus. How do you break that old-boys network?”

Tepper then spoke about how to break that old-boys network. Basically, he said you hire people who aren’t old boys (or who aren’t white) and then focus on hiring the best people.

That’s fine, in theory. At the end of the day, the owner is still making the final decision on who gets hired. And, in this specific case, the question is whether the legally-protected activities in which Steve Wilks has engaged (i.e., filing suit against the Cardinals for racial discrimination) caused him to be viewed differently by Tepper, in any way.

Along those same lines, it will be interesting to see whether Wilks had a real chance at getting the job, or whether Tepper at some point became enamored with the idea of hiring an offensive coach who also was the first quarterback in franchise history before the 2022 season had even ended.

That’s all to be determined in discovery. And, frankly, the breadth of that discovery process will be determined by whether the Wilks litigation is resolved by an independent court, or via arbitration controlled by the NFL.

  2. What percentage of the league should be coached by minority head coaches? Has PFT, NFLPA or anyone ever set a quota? I see the lack of diversity, but if I was an owner would I have to hire a minority coach just to get people off my back? Does Ryan getting the job in Houston matter? He appears to be the most exciting coordinator, and nearly all the teams wanted him. Four of thirty two coaches is 12.5%, within one percentage point of US black population, but miles away from NFL player’s population. I think it’s super dangerous to scream from the mountain tops about an issue without setting up a clear plan on what we trying to achieve and how to get there. I think the league has made massive strides in hiring minority assistant coaches compared to where they were 20 years ago. The cream will always ride to the top, and from all these strong assistants, we are certain to see more head coaches moving forward.

  3. Guy is so focused on race he doesn’t realize we’re just mad that he hired the lesser coach.

  4. That has to be the most condescending reply possible. Im sure all the folks he pointed out see the question that makes on how they are valued by their organization. I dont know if it was racism or not but I do think not keeping Wilkes was a mistake. And really the “see who I hired” excuse just makes me wonder even more.

  6. I would have a lot more respect for him if he simply said, “I hired the person I thought could most help this team win.” No further explanation necessary.

  7. Tepper tap dancing to justify his reason for NOT hiring Wilks, by pointing to something that doesn’t have anything to do with providing a winning culture in the locker room. But don’t worry the NFL will whitewash the whole situation by having Reich win a playoff game in 2024 to solidify Teppers point of view. In other words the good Ole boys will make sure Reich is successful to avoid the embarrassed.

  8. very cringey and tone-deaf response…can definitely tell he sounded annoyed by the answer

