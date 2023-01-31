Report: Landon Dickerson is expected to play in Super Bowl after hurting elbow

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2023, 10:22 AM EST
One of the few things to go wrong for the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game involved left guard Landon Dickerson‘s elbow, but it doesn’t look like it will be an issue for the team at Super Bowl LVII.

Dickerson injured his right elbow in the second half of the 31-7 win, but Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that an MRI showed that Dickerson only suffered a hyperextension. He is expected to play in the Super Bowl despite the injury.

McLane adds that Dickerson is likely to wear a brace on the elbow during practice and the game.

Dickerson started every game for the Eagles this season and the 2021 second-round pick was voted into the Pro Bowl. The Super Bowl berth means that his first actual visit to the Pro Bowl will have to wait.

5 responses to “Report: Landon Dickerson is expected to play in Super Bowl after hurting elbow

  1. Huge relief for Philly. Guards don’t get a ton of credit for their work, but Dickerson is a monster out there.

  2. Unrelated but am I the only one confused why the Eagles were running Hurts up by 14 when SF had no offense? Dickerson would be a big loss but if they lost Hurts to an injury unnecessarily they’d be dead in the water before kickoff.

  3. Dillard did indeed play well after Dickerson went out, so I’m not particularly worried. But man, Dickerson is a mauler. Glad he’ll be in there.

  4. Dickerson is fortunate. The replay showed another player falling into Dickerson’s arm from the outside in. Meaning, the weight of an NFL player was forcing Dickerson’s elbow to bend in the opposite direction that its supposed to. That very easily could’ve been a season ending break and/or torn ligaments. #GoBirds

