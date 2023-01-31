Report: “Many” close to Tom Brady think it’s “likely” he’ll play

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2023, 3:30 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady gets testy when asked about his plans for the future. Those close to him aren’t quite as standoffish.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that “many” close to Brady think it’s “likely” he’ll play in 2023.

The great unknown is where. The Buccaneers are in play, despite a widespread belief that Brady will choose to move on. Other teams flagged by Stroud are the 49ers, Dolphins, Raiders, Titans, and Jets.

The elbow injury to Brock Purdy potentially opens the door for Brady to San Francisco. He has wanted to play there in the past, and the team has declined. With coach Kyle Shanahan embarking on his seventh season with zero Super Bowl wins, maybe he’ll finally embrace the guy who has capped seven seasons with a championship.

Teams will want Brady. He’s good for business. He sells tickets. He moves merchandise. He makes a team relevant. He becomes a major draw for prime-time games.

He also could indeed push a team that’s close to winning a Super Bowl over the top. And the 49ers are.

