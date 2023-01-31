Report: Todd Downing serving jail time for DUI arrest in November

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2023, 5:23 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is serving time at the Williamson County jail this week for his DUI arrest last November, Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports Nashville reports.

Downing entered jail Tuesday afternoon, and he will serve time through Thursday at 10 a.m., per Phalen.

The Titans fired Downing and three other coaches on Jan. 9, a day after they ended the season with a seventh consecutive loss.

On Nov. 18, hours after a Thursday night win over the Packers, Downing was charged with driving under the influence and speeding after being arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Head coach Mike Vrabel stood by Downing at the time, saying the team would wait for the NFL’s investigation and the legal system to play out.

5 responses to “Report: Todd Downing serving jail time for DUI arrest in November

  1. So sparking an insurrection is OK, but if you have too much to drink you go to jail. What a country.

  2. Asking for a “peaceful protest” a half hour before is not “sparking an insurrection”.

  3. @redlikethepig

    What insurrection are you referring to? The guided tour via capital police? An insurrection is violently & forcibly over throwing a government, that hardly happened…

  5. redlikethepig says:
    January 31, 2023 at 5:25 pm
    So sparking an insurrection is OK, but if you have too much to drink you go to jail. What a country.

    ——————

    Over 10,000 people die every year in America due to drunk driving accidents. You can minimize the seriousness of what he did all you want, but you’ll be singing a different tune when one of your family members is slaughtered by a drunk driver.

    Henry Ruggs is probably going to spend 10 to 20 years in prison for pretty much doing the same thing the Todd Downing did – drive while intoxicated -, and Downing only got 48 hours in jail

