Saints to receive 2023 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick in Sean Payton deal

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 31, 2023, 4:37 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v New York Jets
Getty Images

With Sean Payton agreeing to become the Broncos’ next head coach, the Saints will get significant compensation as Payton was still under contract after stepping down last year.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints will receive a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick from the Broncos. And New Orleans will send a 2024 third-round pick back to Denver.

The first-round pick from 2023 is the 49ers’ selection that the Broncos received from the Dolphins in the trade for edge rusher Bradley Chubb. The Dolphins had received that pick from the 49ers when San Francisco traded up to select Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in 2021.

In a sense, the Broncos traded Chubb and a 2024 second-round pick to bring in Payton as their head coach and got a third-round pick as well.

Payton will have plenty of work to do to make the Broncos a consistent contender, starting with crafting an offensive system that will suit quarterback Russell Wilson.

After trading their first-round pick to the Eagles last year, the Saints will now have the No. 29 overall selection at the bottom of the first round. There will only be 31 first-round picks in 2023 after the Dolphins had to forfeit their selection as part of the punishment for violating the anti-tampering policy.

53 responses to “Saints to receive 2023 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick in Sean Payton deal

  4. His luck with that. Your QB is a $50M has been. This team is a mess with no draft picks to fix it.

  10. Imagine trading all of your picks just to pay Russell Wilson and Sean Payton an absurd amount of money just to lose a bunch of games.

  13. Coaches aren’t worth 1st round picks. You need talent to be a good coach. This team is in real trouble for the next 2 to 3 years.

  14. If Jerry Jones wasn’t such an idiot and blind loyalist to all of his failed coaching hires, the Cowboys would’ve made this move.

  15. Payton said enough with the chiefs already. Only a top tier coach can slow them down with Andy Reid at the helm. Coaching matters in the NFL unlike Basketball.

  16. This is a terrible move by the Donks. Super over-rated coach! Super Bowl w/ Brees. a lot like the person in Dallas. No way this helps Russ he’s beyond washed.

  17. Does Denver have a 2024 second rounder? I thought that pick went ro Seattle foe Wilson?

  20. The one team that couldn’t afford to give up draft picks…gave up draft picks…

  21. Bucky, Belichick wasn’t worth the 1st round pick Kraft paid? He’s gotten 6 rings and a $6 billion increase in franchise value but maybe you could have dine better.

  22. Saddled with a bad Russ contract, give up high value picks to get you, and you will always have the 3rd best QB in the division.

    Good choice sean… not. Should’ve just waited out the eventual Brandon Staley firing.

  23. Congrats Broncis with the addition of Wilson and Payton, you will now have a chance to get to 3rd place in the AFC West

  24. chickensalad43 says:
    January 31, 2023 at 4:47 pm
    If Jerry Jones wasn’t such an idiot and blind loyalist to all of his failed coaching hires, the Cowboys would’ve made this move.

    ———————————————-

    Agree 100%. His “loyalty” kept the Clapper HC several years longer than he should have.

  25. But I thought the BrOnCoS hAvE nO pIcKs?!

    Oh right! They always had picks. Only lose one pick on this, and it’s a late first.

  27. Denver essentially recieved Sean Payton, Miami’s 4th round pick, and NO’s 3rd round pick for Bradley Chubb, a 2nd and 5th. Thats not bad.

  28. Words cannot express how INSANE this is. I would NEVER EVER give up any Draft Capital for a Head Coach muchless picks this high. You are essentially saying that there is NO OTHER HUMAN BEING on this planet who can do this Job which we know is not true since Damico Ryan apparently TURN THEM DOWN for the Texans Job. The winner in all this is Sean Payton BANK ACCOUNT.

  29. lol would they trade that for Mike McCarthy? Because their resumes look pretty similar

  31. The Broncos have given up a king’s ransom for a QB on the obvious downhill slope and now for a coach who hasn’t won jack without Drew Brees.

  32. At best, 7-10 next season.
    And I bet he’s about to be the highest paid coach in NFL history, because otherwise he’s a bigger fool than most could have imagined.

  33. Denver’s lucky the Dolphins overpaid for Chubb, which allowed the Broncos to waste that pick on this deal.

  34. Payton & McCarthy are the same guy….look up their records. and McCarthy at least developed a QB. Brees was already a good QB when Payton got him. And one of the two did not walk out on their contract.

  36. Ouch. A team with an albatross washed up QB, now no draft picks and no cap space playing against Mahomes twice a year. Payton is a very good coach, but, whew. They’ve got to pray he can fix Wilson.

  41. Broncos will win the division in 2023. I’ll wait to put my money down after Brady signs in Vegas and the odds grow in my favor. The Broncos defense only needed a slightly average offense to contend with any team this year.

    It was said early on in Denver that the 2022 season was going to be a disaster because Hackett had no idea what he was doing. I could list the obvious signs why, but I won’t take up half a page. Last season was 100% on the head coach. Wilson has a clear slate this season and this time the hoss will ride.

  44. A one and a two?? That’s insane. Broncos still have picks 68 and 69 in Rd 3. I could see them trading Juedy now for more picks.

  45. I would have been happy to give that up as a Cardinals fan! Payton is one of the best coaches around…it’s like the best teacher you’ve ever had vs the rest. One is going to get everyone into college, even the not so smart kids, and the rest of the teachers try….but they can never do what the best can do.

  47. That’s crazy. They were just embarrassed they couldn’t get anyone else to sign there.

  48. redlikethepig says:
    January 31, 2023 at 5:20 pm
    The Broncos are going to be the joke of the NFL.

    ————————-

    No, that title belongs to the bungle fans. Broncos are a close second.

  49. Great deal for Saints who need young cheap talent with the way Payton left things. Great deal for Payton’s bank account. Broncos will be 3rd best team in division.

  50. You can’t win in the NFL with a doofus as HC.
    Tampa gave up 2 first rd picks 2 2nd rd picks and $8 million to trade for Gruden.
    Payton will turn Denver around, it may just a take a couple years to do it.
    With their 2024 1st rd pick (yes they still have it) they will look to replace Wilson and start fresh.

  51. Well, I guess I look at this as a Hail Mary effort to try to salvage the Russell Wilson transaction. Personally, I think Payton is a very good coach, and I’m not familiar with the overall quality of the broncos roster. If they have cap space maybe they can sign some guys to make up for the lack of draft picks. We will see.

  52. Known vs unknown…The team knows what their possibly getting in SP. He turned around Brees and saved his career, see if he can do it for Wilson. I believe he’s also the only HC candidate that has won a super bowl as a HC. VS what? A near last 1st round pick. Late 1st rounders are a 50/50 proposition at best and the draft hasn’t gone well for the Broncos in the last 5 years. Most of that is Elway’s fault. I can see why ownership isn’t putting much stock in rebuilding the team through the draft. That probably won’t happen until they get rid of Patton. The owners do have the cash to build through free agency.

  53. And here I thought the Broncos GM was a smart guy when he worked as an assistant GM in MN.

