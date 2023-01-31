Sean Payton: Broncos have great fans, great tradition, fantastic ownership

January 31, 2023
Sean Payton’s break from coaching is set to come to an end with the Broncos.

The Broncos and Payton are closing in on a deal that will make him the team’s next head coach. The Broncos are expected to send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to New Orleans for the rights to hire Payton as well as a 2024 third-round pick.

While nothing has been made official yet, Payton isn’t waiting to share what drew him to make his return to the sideline in Denver. His comments included a note about the team’s owners, which may have been included to further dispel a report that there was a disconnect during Payton’s earlier conversations with the team.

“Great fanbase. Great tradition,” Payton said, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “The ownership group is fantastic, and I love the way they competed last year. It’s a great football city like we had in New Orleans.”

Payton went 152-89 over 15 seasons with the Saints and went 9-8 with a Super Bowl win in the postseason. After seven straight years out of the playoffs, the Broncos are betting that he can bring the same kid of success to Denver.

43 responses to "Sean Payton: Broncos have great fans, great tradition, fantastic ownership

  4. Yes, but is he bringing Brees with him? He won 152 ballgames, sure- I bet the QB had something to do with it.

  6. Whose kidding who. It’s all about the money. They backed up the Brinks truck and that’s all there is to it.

  8. The price of a first and a second round pick is a crazy price. Shows how desperate the Broncos are.

  9. ob2040 says:
    January 31, 2023 at 6:11 pm
    Is Drew Brees coming out of retirement?

    Teddy Bridgewater: 5-1

    Jameis Winston: 5-2

    Taysom Hill: 7-2

  11. Bronco nation is going bonkers here in the Denver Metro Area. With Payton coming out of retirement it’s time to get Russ cooking again. The Chiefs fans are very nervous with Payton competing in the Division against Andy Reid who has ruled the Division due to incompetent coaches and front offices. Change is coming. Thank you Saints

  17. Looks like the Broncs are going all in on the Wilson gamble, raising the stakes higher with the draft picks given the Saints on top of the kings ransom for a QB who needs fixing. Has he had conversations with Wilson? Or with Pete Carroll who managed around his QB’s limitations for these last several years?
    .

  19. The swapping of second and third round picks isn’t much compensation. It’s moving a pick up 15 spots maybe. It’s a first round pick and some change. Great trade!

  21. We knew this was going to happen. Now, the rubber meets the road. Hackett and company couldn’t scheme their way out of a paper bag. Sean Payton should do better, even without draft picks.

  22. He loves the way they competed last year?? He’s talking about Denver,right? They were horrible,especially at QB. Good luck with that. They traded their picks away ,too.

  23. Correct me if I’m wrong, Payton said “I love the way they competed last season”
    What?!?!?!?! Sorry I’m laughing as I think back to the highly competitive 2022 Denver Bronco team

  24. If the Broncos went to Mich to make it look like they wanted Hairball to scare Payton, then it must of worked. Especially since he got only one interview. If the management is this sly I wouldnt want to work for them, sleeze is as sleeze does.

  25. Payton will be a success because he won’t be distracted by those pesky draft picks. Can spend all his time coachin’

  27. Wow to take on the head ache of Wilson. Wilson is a slime, he anticipated Payton and called in advance to pimp himself. His career is over and he will look nothing like Drew Brees who was great right up til he retired. He didnt have three years of down before leaving.

  28. techsalesguy says:
    January 31, 2023 at 6:19 pm
    ob2040 says:
    January 31, 2023 at 6:11 pm
    Is Drew Brees coming out of retirement?

    Teddy Bridgewater: 5-1

    Jameis Winston: 5-2

    Taysom Hill: 7-2
    ————————————————
    Payton went 9-8 after Brees retired. Even Dennis Allen was able to coach the Saints to a 7-10 record after Payton left and without Brees. Legendary coach. Right?

  29. Sean Payton: Broncos have great fans, great tradition, fantastic ownership! Now all he needs is a quarterback.

  30. Great ownership maybe, been there a few times, you can take the fans and sh___ them, worst fans I have ever been around, New York city fans are much nicer and respectful than donkey fans.

  32. “Sean Payton: Broncos Have Great Fans, Great Tradition, Fantastic Ownership”. He forgot to mention “and HUGE MONEY” but I’m sure that was just a minor oversight. Pulling Harbaugh back into a room to talk about the job AGAIN was a great move by the Denver Broncos. And then it was leaked to the media to. Total fake / double fake move. Jim got (in basketball terms) his ankles broken. (I’m not talking Mafia basements). He got hooked and Payton took the bait and signed a bigger deal.
    This is the world we live in.

  33. “Excuse me, Sean, Mr. Wilson would like to see you in his office.” This is the last time I’m going to post this stupid comment.

  35. The Chargers hiring Kellen Moore will have a greater benefit than the Broncos hiring Payton.

  37. Bad news for the Patriots, all the teams who finished lower than them are improving and they’re treading water with Grandpa Bill

  38. After having to hear about what a living God is the past few years and that teams would be supposedly sacrificing their young just for the chance to interview him, I am endlessly amused that in the end Sean Payton was the last resort THIRD choice as Broncos coach!

  39. He said he liked the way they competed, not performed. Let’s see how they do with more disciplined and experienced leadership.

  42. Find out how much he’s being paid. It’s the very first thing mentioned when a player is signed. If teams can be compensated with draft capital as players are, their actual compensation should be common knowledge throughout the NFL. Compensation transparency is one of the foundational principles of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

  43. Sean Payton: Broncos have great fans, great tradition, newbie ownership that already screwed up with Wilson and and Hackett, and a millstone named Russell Wilson.

