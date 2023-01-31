Sean Payton: Russell Wilson has won a lot of games, and I’m excited about him

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson did not have a losing record in his first nine seasons. He is 10-19 the past two seasons, one in Seattle and one in Denver.

In 2022, Wilson had a career-low 84.4 passer rating with a career-low 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He took a career-high 55 sacks.

Wilson recruited Sean Payton to Denver, calling the coach during the interview process.

If anyone can “fix” Wilson, it’s Payton, who the Broncos named their new head coach Tuesday.

“Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league,” Payton told Jeff Duncan of nola.com. “The pressure is on us to put a good run game together and reduce the degree of difficulty on his position. I’m excited about him.”

The Broncos averaged 16.9 points per game this season, the fifth time the team has averaged fewer than 20 points per game in the past seven seasons. They have not made the postseason since their Super Bowl 50 victory in 2015 in Peyton Manning’s final game.

The Broncos will see the return of running back Javonte Williams, whose season-ending knee injury in Week 4 put a serious dent in the team’s run game, and running back Chase Edmonds played only five games for the Broncos after a trade from Miami.