Sean Payton: Russell Wilson has won a lot of games, and I’m excited about him

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2023, 7:11 PM EST
DENVER BRONCOS VS LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, NFL
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson did not have a losing record in his first nine seasons. He is 10-19 the past two seasons, one in Seattle and one in Denver.

In 2022, Wilson had a career-low 84.4 passer rating with a career-low 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He took a career-high 55 sacks.

Wilson recruited Sean Payton to Denver, calling the coach during the interview process.

If anyone can “fix” Wilson, it’s Payton, who the Broncos named their new head coach Tuesday.

“Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league,” Payton told Jeff Duncan of nola.com. “The pressure is on us to put a good run game together and reduce the degree of difficulty on his position. I’m excited about him.”

The Broncos averaged 16.9 points per game this season, the fifth time the team has averaged fewer than 20 points per game in the past seven seasons. They have not made the postseason since their Super Bowl 50 victory in 2015 in Peyton Manning’s final game.

The Broncos will see the return of running back Javonte Williams, whose season-ending knee injury in Week 4 put a serious dent in the team’s run game, and running back Chase Edmonds played only five games for the Broncos after a trade from Miami.

14 responses to “Sean Payton: Russell Wilson has won a lot of games, and I’m excited about him

  2. I wonder what the real translation of this means?: “Russell Wilson has won a lot of games, and I’m excited about him”

  3. The Waltons need to offer Russall a retirement package. If he agrees to retire from the NFL Sign him to a fully guaranteed 300 million dollar 10 year contract to be a Walmart greeter

  5. The D is really good and they have weapons. This is all on SP getting the most of Russ. I’m intrigued. Gotta respect the cahonies to go all in.

  6. I find it fascinating how certain guys, for whatever reasons, become perceived as far greater than they actually are. Payton, to his credit, has become one of those guys. Denver was lucky enough to find someone stupid enough to give them a desperately needed first round pick for Chubb after making the worst trade since Herschel Walker and they immediately turn around and gave that and much more away for a mediocre coach. The Broncos really have become one of those clueless organizations.

  7. Broncos are 3 1st Round Picks and more deep for Wilson and Payton. I wish them the best of luck

  10. I bet he is taking an antcid tablets looking at the film of Wilson last year. He may regret this move

  13. Wilson wanted control on Seattle of everything offense, and when they gave him a taste for 6 weeks a few seasona ago, he has ok to success. But when teams adapted and he didn’t, Seattle pulled him back, and he didn’t like that, and that was the beginning of the end.
    The Broncos fell for his sell job, and it cost a head coach his job and the franchise an entire season.
    Payton now is the darling and focus point, so no idea how RW will take that demotion. He still believes he’s the smartest offensive football mind in the room.

  14. Russ’s contract demands you should be putting more on him, not ‘reducing the difficulty of playing the position’! LMAO

